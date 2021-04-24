Braves option Sean Kazmar, Cristian Pache to alternate site

Left-hander Drew Smyly was reinstated from the 10-day injured list (forearm) and will start Saturday night against the Diamondbacks. It will be his first start since April 11.

In a corresponding move, the Braves optioned infielder Sean Kazmar to the alternate site. Kazmar, 36, became baseball’s feel-good story of the season last weekend when he was promoted to the majors after spending more than 12 years in the minor leagues since his last MLB appearance in 2008. Kazmar appeared in one game, pinch-hitting April 17 and hitting into a double play.