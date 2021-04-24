Braves option Sean Kazmar, Cristian Pache to alternate site

The Braves made a series of moves Saturday, including optioning two players to the alternate training site.
Left-hander Drew Smyly was reinstated from the 10-day injured list (forearm) and will start Saturday night against the Diamondbacks. It will be his first start since April 11.
In a corresponding move, the Braves optioned infielder Sean Kazmar to the alternate site. Kazmar, 36, became baseball’s feel-good story of the season last weekend when he was promoted to the majors after spending more than 12 years in the minor leagues since his last MLB appearance in 2008. Kazmar appeared in one game, pinch-hitting April 17 and hitting into a double play.
The Braves also reinstated outfielder Cristian Pache (groin) from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to the alternate site. The move means Guillermo Heredia will continue to play center field.
Before suffering a groin strain, Pache was 4-for-30 (.133) in 11 games. Pache’s replacement, Ender Inciarte, suffered a hamstring injury last weekend that forced Heredia into action. Heredia has responded by hitting .286 with two doubles, two homers and six RBIs in seven games. He did the bulk of that damage April 18 with a two-homer, six-RBI performance against the Cubs.
Thanks to Heredia’s recent play, the Braves decided to stick with him for now and let Pache develop at the alternate site.