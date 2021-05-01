Braves recall Pache, place Heredia on injured list

After resting outfielder Guillermo Heredia in Friday night’s game, the Braves decided to place him on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of right hamstring inflammation.
The team recalled rookie center fielder Cristian Pache from the alternate training site to replace Heredia on the roster.
Before Friday, Heredia had started 11 consecutive games in center field and had been an early-season surprise with a .300 batting average (12-for-40), two home runs and an OPS of 1.004.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Friday that he was giving Heredia “a break” because he was “a little sore” as a result of playing more than in recent seasons. The plan at that point was to rest Heredia for a couple of days.
Pache, 22, opened the season as the Braves’ starting center fielder, but struggled offensively before going on the 10-day injured list April 14 with a strained left groin. He had a .133 batting average (4-for-30) with 13 strikeouts and one walk in 11 games.
When Pache came off the IL on April 24, the Braves optioned him to the alternate site at Gwinnett.
More to come on this story.