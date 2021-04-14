Braves’ Cristian Pache leaves Tuesday’s game with groin tightness

Pache was 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before exiting in the fifth inning. Pache is experiencing his first full major-league season as the team’s primary center fielder. Veteran Ender Inciarte replaced him in the game.

The Braves were trailing the Marlins 8-6 when Pache went into the tunnel. They’re trying to avoid experiencing a three-game losing streak for the second time on the young season.