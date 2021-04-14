ajc logo
Braves’ Cristian Pache leaves Tuesday’s game with groin tightness

Atlanta Braves center fielder Cristian Pache makes a running catch on a fly ball by Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, March 22, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Braves | 20 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves center fielder Cristian Pache left Tuesday’s game against the Marlins with left-groin tightness, the team announced.

Pache was 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before exiting in the fifth inning. Pache is experiencing his first full major-league season as the team’s primary center fielder. Veteran Ender Inciarte replaced him in the game.

The Braves were trailing the Marlins 8-6 when Pache went into the tunnel. They’re trying to avoid experiencing a three-game losing streak for the second time on the young season.

More to come

