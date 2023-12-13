Braves outright David Fletcher to Triple-A

Utility infielder still in line to make club
Los Angeles Angels shortstop David Fletcher looks over in the dugout before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Los Angeles Angels shortstop David Fletcher looks over in the dugout before a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By
53 minutes ago

The Braves on Wednesday outrighted David Fletcher to Triple-A Gwinnett.

This move took Fletcher off the 40-man roster, but it strictly was procedural.

It seems Fletcher still is in line to make the club out of spring training as a utility infielder — barring anything unforeseen. By outrighting Fletcher, the Braves opened a 40-man roster spot, which gives them more flexibility.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Fletcher hasn’t yet eclipsed the five years of major league service time that would give him the ability to reject an outright assignment to the minors. And the Braves, who placed him on waivers to remove him from the 40-man roster, knew no one would claim Fletcher because of his $6 million salary for 2024.

Thus, the Braves freely opened a 40-man roster spot.

They still expect Fletcher to make the team as a backup infielder.

Of the players acquired by the Braves over the past week and a half, outfielder Jarred Kelenic is the only one on the 40-man roster.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top