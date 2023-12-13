Braves outright David Fletcher to Triple-A

The Braves on Wednesday outrighted David Fletcher to Triple-A Gwinnett.
This move took Fletcher off the 40-man roster, but it strictly was procedural.
It seems Fletcher still is in line to make the club out of spring training as a utility infielder — barring anything unforeseen. By outrighting Fletcher, the Braves opened a 40-man roster spot, which gives them more flexibility.
Fletcher hasn’t yet eclipsed the five years of major league service time that would give him the ability to reject an outright assignment to the minors. And the Braves, who placed him on waivers to remove him from the 40-man roster, knew no one would claim Fletcher because of his $6 million salary for 2024.
Thus, the Braves freely opened a 40-man roster spot.
They still expect Fletcher to make the team as a backup infielder.
Of the players acquired by the Braves over the past week and a half, outfielder Jarred Kelenic is the only one on the 40-man roster.
