Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Orlando Arcia rebounds with ‘strong mind, positive attitude’

Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia (11) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on Thursday, August 1, 2024, in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

By
49 minutes ago

The Braves are getting hot and shortstop Orlando Arcia is too.

Arcia extended his hitting streak to 12 games Thursday as the Braves beat the Marlins 4-2 at Truist Park.

Arcia is hitting .350 (14-for-40) over his streak.

The Braves’ offense got up early in the first inning, thanks to home runs from third baseman Austin Riley and first baseman Matt Olson.

Stepping up to the plate late in the third inning, Arcia extended the lead to 4-0 by hitting his 10th homer of the season and third in five games.

On his recent offensive success, Arcia said, “Just keep a strong mind, positive attitude, you know as long as no matter what you’re going through as a ballplayer, if you can keep that strong mind, you’ll move forward.”

Arcia has found success after moving to fifth in the batting order.

“We just go out to do our jobs and hit the ball hard and you know whatever happens, happens,” he said.

Arcia is looking forward to a promising month of August for himself and the team.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said, “Yeah, he [Arcia] looks great. Hats off to him for hanging with himself and now he kind of looks like his old self. He’s playing great defense too, so that’s really good to see.”

Arcia has a positive mindset for his team for the next month and he’s happy to have a few familiar faces back on the team too.

“I’m happy, super happy, obviously happy for them, happy for (Jorge) Soler, happy for Luke (Jackson) to be back and happy for (Eddie) Rosario that we got everyone back. I think for all of us to just enjoy these moments.

“I think it’s always been the same, just things haven’t been going our way but now we find ourselves in a situation where we’ve just got to keep moving forward.”

About the Author

Ginny Duffy is a sports reporter intern for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a rising third-year student majoring in Sports Journalism and Production at Auburn University. She is from Dunwoody, Georgia and has always had a huge love for sports.

