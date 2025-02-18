Braves Report: Will it ever end?

Gracious, y’all.

Another game, another exasperating loss — this one a 3-1 affair that, yet again, featured exactly zero hits with runners in scoring position.

More potentially bad pitching news en route, too!

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Whaddya say we put one on the board tonight, guys?

📺 Where to watch: First pitch of the series finale against the Dodgers is at 8:38 p.m. Watch on FanDuel Sports South/Southeast — or MLB Network, if you’re outside the market.

⚾ The starters: Bryce Elder starts for Atlanta, filling in the spot vacated by the injured Reynaldo Lopez. Ace Blake Snell gets the ball for L.A.

🫠 More on Lopez: The Braves starter is due for an arthroscopic procedure next week, which will determine if there is any damage to his inflamed right shoulder.

Manager Brian Snitker said the team’s “hoping” Lopez pitches again this year … which feels pretty bleak!

UGLY NUMBERS

Six games, six losses. I’m a little lost for words at this point. So how about we let the numbers do the talking?

📉 1-for-34: How the Braves are faring at the plate with runners in scoring position. Their last (and only) hit came Friday.

Tuesday’s only run came on a Mookie Betts throwing error.

📉 .214: Marcell Ozuna’s batting average. It’s the highest of any lineup regular.

📉 5.21: The Braves’ bullpen ERA. That’s 11th (out of 15 teams) in the National League.

📉 0: Other winless teams remaining in Major League Baseball.

📉 3: How many teams that started 0-6 have ever made the playoffs: The 2011 Rays, the 1995 Reds and the 1974 Pirates.

BIG FEELINGS

Credit: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images Credit: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

I’m not sure what I expected when I asked y’all to weigh in on the Jurickson Profar situation. But I guess I should’ve been prepared for several dozen pretty angry emails!

Some were a tad too spicy to share in a family newsletter that’s also subject to libel laws … but here’s a sample of the sentiments:

😠 From Cynthia: “I hope never to see Profar in a Braves uniform. I hope his contract calls for immediate dismissal from the team, forfeiture of 100% of his salary and banishment from baseball for life.”

It doesn’t, but he won’t be paid while he’s suspended.

😠 From James: “I’m no saint but rules are in place for a reason. I honestly thought Profar was going to be the shot in the arm that Marquis Grissom gave the team in 1995.”

This is only the first 1995 reference in today’s newsletter!

😠 From Bud: “Baseball is a team sport. Profar ignored that.”

Straight to the point. And fair.

😠 From Jeff: “It’s more ammo against (general manager Alex Anthopoulos). His only major acquisition of the offseason goes down as a doper. I don’t fault him for that, but plenty will.”

He’s not wrong. Just ask my inbox.

A VERY BRAVES BRACKET

Credit: Cayce Dunn/AJC Credit: Cayce Dunn/AJC

Over in the Sports Daily newsletter (sign up here), we’ve been running a bracket competition pitting Atlanta’s finest and foulest sports moments against each other.

We’re down to the Final Four — and three of them are Braves memories.

Which was sweeter: the 1995 Braves title or the 2021 crown? Does the misery of Jim Leyritz’s 1996 World Series home run outweigh the Falcons’ infamous Super Bowl collapse?

Go ahead and cast your vote!

SOMETHING GOOD!

Once things really get revved up, we’ll check in with the Braves’ minor league affiliates more often and more thoroughly. But for now …

▶️ Enjoy this video of catcher Sean Murphy launching a 415-foot homer during his rehab game with Triple-A Gwinnett.

SWEET SEATS

During the Truist Park media tour I’ve previously referenced, I got to check out a freshly upgraded seating area dubbed “The Pen.” It’s in sections 152-155, which you might’ve guessed are right above the Braves’ bullpen.

💲 The seats ain’t cheap — it looks like the few tickets still available for Friday’s home opener will run ya $165.

But they come with all-you-can-eat food, a smattering of TVs and some sweet meshy seats that I can confirm will be clutch come summer (breathability, baby!). Entry to a private lounge and easy access to the swanky new “Closer’s Bar,” too.

Do what you will with this information.

Thanks for reading Braves Report. Tell a friend — and maybe give the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter a shot, too.

Until next time.