Braves’ Opening Day roster looks set after moves

Wall has hit .303 this spring and also offers the club a speed element, having stolen 104 bases in 124 attempts at the Triple-A level in the past two seasons. Wall is an underdog who reached the major leagues last July after getting drafted in 2014 and playing more than 800 minor-league games before getting called up by the Braves. Given that he is unlikely to get much playing time as a fifth outfielder, it won’t be a surprise if he is used primarily late-inning base-stealing specialist.

“I just want to be a piece that the team can plug me in and know that they can trust me to fill the role,” Wall told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday. “I think, for me, it’s just, I hope I get the opportunity, and that’s it. If I can get the opportunity, it gives me a chance to go show what I can do.”

While the roster is a fluid list, 11 of the projected 26 were not on the Opening Day roster a year ago. The eight-pitcher bullpen in particular has been vastly reshaped. Only Joe Jiménez, Dylan Lee and A.J. Minter were with the team for the start of last season.

The Braves open the season at Philadelphia March 28.

