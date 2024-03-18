How the Braves’ Opening Day roster will likely break down

After reassigning six players to minor-league camp Monday, it appears that the Braves have their 26-man roster in place for Opening Day. Barring a roster move (or moves) in the final week before the six-time National League East champions begin the season at Philadelphia March 28, this is how the roster will likely break down:

Starting pitchers (5): Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton, Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez

Bullpen (8): Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter, Pierce Johnson, Joe Jiménez, Aaron Bummer, Tyler Matzek, Dylan Lee, Jackson Stephens