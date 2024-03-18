How the Braves’ Opening Day roster will likely break down

BreakingNews
Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II celebrates with teammates after scoring during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game at Charlotte Sports Park, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Port Charlotte, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago

After reassigning six players to minor-league camp Monday, it appears that the Braves have their 26-man roster in place for Opening Day. Barring a roster move (or moves) in the final week before the six-time National League East champions begin the season at Philadelphia March 28, this is how the roster will likely break down:

Starting pitchers (5): Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton, Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez

Bullpen (8): Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter, Pierce Johnson, Joe Jiménez, Aaron Bummer, Tyler Matzek, Dylan Lee, Jackson Stephens

Catchers (2): Sean Murphy, Travis d’Arnaud

Infielders (5): Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Luis Guillorme

Outfielders (5): Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II, Jarred Kelenic, Adam Duvall, Forrest Wall

Designated hitter (1): Marcell Ozuna

