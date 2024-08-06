Braves notes: Reynaldo López takes first step in ramp up

There it is, right from Snitker: The Braves hope López is ready to return sometime near Aug. 17, which is the date he’s eligible to do so.

This, of course, is an important storyline surrounding the Braves in the season’s final two months. López is one of the Braves’ top starting pitchers, along with Max Fried and Chris Sale.

Fried looked rusty Sunday in his return from the injured list. Sale has been terrific this season.

The Braves had hoped López could pitch for them without a stint on the injured list. On Monday, they finally placed him on the IL.

“We were just waiting to see, kind of stretching it out as long as we could to see how he responded,” Snitker said. “It got to a point where you wait so long and then he’s gonna need to have some time to get ramped back up.”

The future of the leadoff spot

Michael Harris II hit leadoff 12 times before suffering a left hamstring strain in the middle of June. On Tuesday, he began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett.

Who will bat leadoff once Harris returns?

It’ll be Soler, Snitker said.

“(Harris is) gonna miss so much time, we’ll probably just put him in the middle somewhere and see what it looks like,” Snitker said.

He then added:

“I’m hoping Soler goes off and makes it a really good choice.”

Before the injury, Harris was batting .250 with a .653 OPS. His return should give the Braves’ offense a bit of a boost, if only because it means they’ll have one of their regulars back.

OutKast fever

The Braves on Tuesday held OutKast Night at the ballpark.

At around 2:30 p.m. – almost five hours before first pitch – a few fans were already starting to gather outside the third base gate.