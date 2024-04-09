Braves notes: Jarred Kelenic on Mets trade; Brian Snitker on Spencer Strider

And with the Mets in town, Kelenic was asked about New York trading him five-plus years ago.

“The only thing I really remember is I found out on Twitter,” Kelenic said. “That was, like, my first indication that I kind of knew that the trade went down.”

That seems like, well, a brutal way to learn you’ve been traded for the first time. But this is a business.

“I tried not to put too much thought into it,” Kelenic said. “I already had a feeling. Similar to the situation coming here, (I) had an idea that I was going somewhere – just from everything you see on TV and, at the time, when I was on Twitter, kind of saw a lot. So, it really wasn’t too much of a surprise.”

Kelenic hasn’t yet fully realized his potential. He had an up-and-down tenure with Seattle. But he’s in the middle of a terrific start with the Braves.

Entering Tuesday, Kelenic was 11-for-22 with three RBIs. He had reached base in all nine of the Braves’ games.

And in this four-game series, he has a chance to burn the team that once traded him.

Even so, Kelenic has no extra motivation because of the team in the other dugout.

“Not really,” he said. “Just because it’s a business, and understanding where the Mets were when I was there. In a way, it made sense. But the Mets are always gonna have a place in my heart. They’re the first team that gave me an opportunity to play professionally, so I have no hard feelings about that organization.”

Snitker talks Strider

Spencer Strider is back in Atlanta after being evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, Braves manager Brian Snitker said Tuesday.

“After (Meister) saw him and put his hands on him, then they just gotta get a timeline for what the next step is,” Snitker said.

Is there any hope Strider can avoid Tommy John surgery?

“I don’t know what the treatment is gonna be,” Snitker said. “Like I say, they’re in discussions right now as to what the next step is. That’s all I know.”

Snitker has talked to Strider. “He’s fine,” the manager said, almost as if to imply Strider is doing OK after a tough injury.

“Just the uncertainty of things and going through this process isn’t fun for a kid like that,” Snitker said.

On Monday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the Braves wouldn’t have a substantial update on Strider until the weekend.

Harris’ cleats go to the Hall

Michael Harris II wore custom cleats Monday, which was the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron’s historic 715th homer.

The outside of one of the cleats had a red “44″ on it, with blue trim outside the numbers – Braves colors. The outside of the other shoe had a “715″ on it.

On Tuesday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced the cleats were headed to Cooperstown.