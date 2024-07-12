Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna on verge of All-Star break team record

There is more evidence of Marcell Ozuna’s all-star season.

Since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966, no player has driven in more runs prior to the All-Star break than Ozuna. The Braves’ designated hitter has 75 RBIs – with three more games to play before he heads to Texas for this year’s All-Star Game. Andruw Jones also drove in 75 runs prior to the break in 2006.

According to the Braves, Ozuna’s 24 home runs are tied for the 10th most before the break in Atlanta. Matt Olson has the record after the 29 homers he hit last season before finishing with another team record of 54.