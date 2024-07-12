Atlanta Braves

Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna on verge of All-Star break team record

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with teammates after a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Credit: Brett Davis/AP

By AJC Sports
17 minutes ago

There is more evidence of Marcell Ozuna’s all-star season.

Since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966, no player has driven in more runs prior to the All-Star break than Ozuna. The Braves’ designated hitter has 75 RBIs – with three more games to play before he heads to Texas for this year’s All-Star Game. Andruw Jones also drove in 75 runs prior to the break in 2006.

According to the Braves, Ozuna’s 24 home runs are tied for the 10th most before the break in Atlanta. Matt Olson has the record after the 29 homers he hit last season before finishing with another team record of 54.

One more home run before the break and Ozuna would become just the fourth player in the past 10 seasons to have at least 25 homers and at least 75 RBIs. J.D. Martinez did it for the Red Sox in 2018 (29 HR, 80 RBIs), Josh Bell did it for the Pirates in 2019 (27 HR, 84 RBIs) and Aaron Judge has already done so for the Yankees this year (32 HR, 83 RBIs).

Ozuna will compete in the Home Run Derby at this year’s All-Star Game on Tuesday.

