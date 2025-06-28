Nation & World News
Nation & World News

After falling behind by 6 in the 2nd inning, the Orioles storm back and rout Tampa Bay 22-8

Gary Sanchez homered and drove in four runs, Ramón Laureano scored four times and the Baltimore Orioles stormed back from an early six-run deficit to rout the Tampa Bay Rays 22-8
Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Laureano advances toward home plate to score on a throwing error by Tampa Bay Rays catcher Danny Jansen during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 27, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Laureano advances toward home plate to score on a throwing error by Tampa Bay Rays catcher Danny Jansen during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 27, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
By NOAH TRISTER – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gary Sanchez homered and drove in four runs, Ramón Laureano scored four times and the Baltimore Orioles stormed back from an early six-run deficit to rout the Tampa Bay Rays 22-8 on Friday night.

The Orioles were on the wrong end of a similar comeback against Tampa Bay just nine days earlier, when the Rays rallied from down 8-0 to beat Baltimore 12-8.

Tampa Bay opened the scoring with six runs in the second. Jonathan Aranda, Josh Lowe and Brandon Lowe homered in that inning, but Rays starter Ryan Pepiot couldn't make it through the bottom half. The Orioles scored four runs in the second and one in the third.

With Tampa Bay up 7-6 in the sixth, Sanchez hit a two-run shot. Colton Cowser’s third double of the game brought home another run in the sixth. Sanchez then followed with his third hit — a two-run single that made it 11-7.

Laureano added a two-run single in the seventh. Jackson Holliday's solo homer in the eighth made it 16-8, at which point infielder José Caballero came in to pitch for the Rays and allowed six more runs. Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run shot — his fourth hit of the game — off him.

Sanchez finished with four hits as well. The Orioles had 21 as a team. Baltimore's final runs came when Coby Mayo hit his first career home run, a two-run shot off Caballero.

Tomoyuki Sugano (6-4) allowed seven runs in five innings for the Orioles. The 35-year-old rookie had gone his first 15 starts without allowing more than four.

Pepiot had gone 12 straight starts permitting three runs or fewer, and the Rays were coming off a three-game sweep of Kansas City in which they allowed only one run total.

Key moment

Laureano and Cowser led off the bottom of the fifth with consecutive doubles to bring the Orioles within one, setting up Sanchez's big homer that bounced off the top of the wall and over in left-center field.

Key stat

The Orioles fell one run short of their team record since moving to Baltimore — which was set when they beat Toronto 23-1 on Sept. 28, 2000.

Up next

Zach Eflin (6-4) takes the mound for the Orioles against his former team Saturday. Tampa Bay counters with Zack Littell (6-7).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Tampa Bay Rays starter Ryan Pepiot, foreground, leaves the mound during a pitching substitution in the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, June 27, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe, right, rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, June 27, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles' Colton Cowser (17) and Ramon Laureano, right, celebrate after scoring on a two-run RBI hit by Coby Mayo during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 27, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Colton Cowser of Orioles breaks up no-hit bid by Rangers' deGrom in 8th inning

Jacob deGrom loses no-hit bid in 8th, leads Rangers over Orioles 7-0

Soto hits 2 homers and Mets beat Braves 7-3 for 2nd victory in 12 games

The Latest

Matthew Schaefer, drafted first by the New York Islanders, middle, stands between Michael Misa, drafted second by the San Jose Sharks, left, and Anton Frondell, drafted third by the Chicago Blackhawks, during the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

New York Islanders choose Erie defenseman Matthew Schaefer with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

10m ago

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte reveals fan who brought him to tears shouted he messaged his late mother

12m ago

Justice Department abruptly fires 3 prosecutors involved in Jan. 6 criminal cases, AP sources say

20m ago

Featured

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center was closed three years ago. Demolition of the site will begin Monday. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 years after closure, Atlanta Medical Center faces wrecking ball

The abrupt closure of the 121-year-old hospital left a gap in the city’s health care system that has yet to be filled.

Sheriff showdown: Georgia lawmen’s lawsuits latest salvo in budget fight

Two lawsuits have been filed and a third is expected as some Georgia sheriffs wrangle with their county commissioners over budgets.

Dispatch: Otis Redding statue, in new spot, conjures up famous tune

A lifelike statue of Otis Redding "sittin' on the dock" has resurfaced in the soul-singing legend's hometown Macon, Georgia. Surrounded by cars and concrete - and some water.