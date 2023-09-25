BreakingNews
Large fire in parking deck prompts evacuation of Buckhead hotel

Braves Nation: Magic numbers for home-field advantage reduced

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
41 minutes ago
X

After taking 3 of 4 games from the Nationals over the weekend, the Braves’ magic numbers to clinch home-field advantage in both the National League playoffs and the World Series are down to 3.

The Braves (100-56) hold the No. 1 seed in the NL with a 3-1/2 game lead over the Dodgers (96-59) for the league’s best record.

The Braves hold a 3-game lead over the Orioles (97-59) for the best record in Major League Baseball. The team with the best overall record will have home-field advantage in the World Series.

As we have previously noted, the Braves hold the tiebreaker of head-to-head matchups over both the Dodgers and Orioles. The Braves just need to win three of their final six games to clinch both, regardless of what the Dodgers and Orioles do.

The Braves, with a bye into the NL Division Series, will likely play the winner of a Wild Card series at the Phillies. The Brewers have a magic number of 1 to clinch the NL Central and the No. 3 seed. The Phillies hold a 4-1/2 game lead over the Diamondbacks for the top wild card spot and the No. 4 seed, which will host one of the best-of-three series. The Cubs, who hold a one-game lead over the Marlins for the final wild card spot, start a series at the Braves on Tuesday.

The Braves, Dodgers and Orioles are off Monday. Here are the remaining schedules for all three teams in the final week of the regular season:

Braves

vs. Cubs: Tuesday-Thursday

vs. Nationals: Friday- Sunday

Dodgers

at Rockets: Tuesday (2)-Thursday

at Giants: Friday-Sunday

Orioles

vs. Nationals: Tuesday-Wednesday

vs. Red Sox: Thursday-Sunday

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING
Large fire in parking deck prompts evacuation of Buckhead hotel10m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Apartments seen as critical element of Georgia Tech’s bioscience park
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp hammers GOP hard-liners for lack of ‘guts’ on spending bills
55m ago

HAPPENING TODAY
COVID-19: How to order test kits by mail

HAPPENING TODAY
COVID-19: How to order test kits by mail

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Writers Guild and Hollywood studios reach tentative agreement to end strike
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Listen: Is it fair to worry about Braves’ starting pitching?
1h ago
Braves doubleheader observations: Reaching 100 wins, Forrest Wall’s first career homer...
8h ago
Gwinnett rallies past Durham to win season finale
11h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray / bgray@ajc.com

5 times the town of Plains celebrated with Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter
50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Earlier coverage: The maturation of Atlanta ‘Mayor’ Jermaine Dupri
LISTEN
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top