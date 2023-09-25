Braves Nation: Magic numbers for home-field advantage reduced

After taking 3 of 4 games from the Nationals over the weekend, the Braves’ magic numbers to clinch home-field advantage in both the National League playoffs and the World Series are down to 3.

The Braves (100-56) hold the No. 1 seed in the NL with a 3-1/2 game lead over the Dodgers (96-59) for the league’s best record.

The Braves hold a 3-game lead over the Orioles (97-59) for the best record in Major League Baseball. The team with the best overall record will have home-field advantage in the World Series.

As we have previously noted, the Braves hold the tiebreaker of head-to-head matchups over both the Dodgers and Orioles. The Braves just need to win three of their final six games to clinch both, regardless of what the Dodgers and Orioles do.

The Braves, with a bye into the NL Division Series, will likely play the winner of a Wild Card series at the Phillies. The Brewers have a magic number of 1 to clinch the NL Central and the No. 3 seed. The Phillies hold a 4-1/2 game lead over the Diamondbacks for the top wild card spot and the No. 4 seed, which will host one of the best-of-three series. The Cubs, who hold a one-game lead over the Marlins for the final wild card spot, start a series at the Braves on Tuesday.

The Braves, Dodgers and Orioles are off Monday. Here are the remaining schedules for all three teams in the final week of the regular season:

Braves

vs. Cubs: Tuesday-Thursday

vs. Nationals: Friday- Sunday

Dodgers

at Rockets: Tuesday (2)-Thursday

at Giants: Friday-Sunday

Orioles

vs. Nationals: Tuesday-Wednesday

vs. Red Sox: Thursday-Sunday