Braves Nation: Chris Sale the big - and we mean big - Cy Young favorite

Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale (51) delivers to a Colorado Rockies batter in the first inning at Truist Park on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Braves’ Chris Sale is a big favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award, according to most oddsmakers. Like, really big.

The Braves’ left-hander is leading in all the pitching Triple Crown categories after his latest start Tuesday, a 3-0 win over the Rockies. Not just the NL, but all of MLB.

He is tied for the MLB lead in wins with 16 and leads in ERA at 2.46 and strikeouts at 206.

According to Bet MGM, Sale leads in odds to win the Cy Young – and it’s not close

Chris Sale, Braves: -700

Zack Wheeler, Phillies: +400

Hunter Greene, Reds: +5000

Paul Skenes, Pirates: +5000

Logan Webb, Giants: +6600

Dylan Cease, Padres: +8000

Blake Snell, Giants: +15000

Mitch Keller, Pirates: +20000

Michael King, Padres: +20000

Sale became the first left-hander for the Braves to accumulate 200 strikeouts in a season.

“I appreciate it,” Sale said after the game. “It’s really cool. On the flip side of that if we do this thing right, we have two more months of baseball. So, things like that, I appreciate and they’re fun. But that’s more for the offseason to reflect and look back on.”

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

