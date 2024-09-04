Braves Nation: Chris Sale the big - and we mean big - Cy Young favorite

The Braves’ Chris Sale is a big favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award, according to most oddsmakers. Like, really big.
The Braves’ left-hander is leading in all the pitching Triple Crown categories after his latest start Tuesday, a 3-0 win over the Rockies. Not just the NL, but all of MLB.
He is tied for the MLB lead in wins with 16 and leads in ERA at 2.46 and strikeouts at 206.
According to Bet MGM, Sale leads in odds to win the Cy Young – and it’s not close
Chris Sale, Braves: -700
Zack Wheeler, Phillies: +400
Hunter Greene, Reds: +5000
Paul Skenes, Pirates: +5000
Logan Webb, Giants: +6600
Dylan Cease, Padres: +8000
Blake Snell, Giants: +15000
Mitch Keller, Pirates: +20000
Michael King, Padres: +20000
Sale became the first left-hander for the Braves to accumulate 200 strikeouts in a season.
“I appreciate it,” Sale said after the game. “It’s really cool. On the flip side of that if we do this thing right, we have two more months of baseball. So, things like that, I appreciate and they’re fun. But that’s more for the offseason to reflect and look back on.”
