Braves Nation: Chris Sale the big - and we mean big - Cy Young favorite

The Braves’ Chris Sale is a big favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award, according to most oddsmakers. Like, really big.

The Braves’ left-hander is leading in all the pitching Triple Crown categories after his latest start Tuesday, a 3-0 win over the Rockies. Not just the NL, but all of MLB.

He is tied for the MLB lead in wins with 16 and leads in ERA at 2.46 and strikeouts at 206.