Paul Skenes to start 2nd straight All-Star Game for NL and Tarik Skubal to open for AL

Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes will start his second consecutive All-Star Game for the National League on Tuesday night
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
18 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes will start his second straight All-Star Game for the National League and Detroit's Tarik Skubal will open for the American League on Tuesday night at Truist Park.

Major League Baseball made the announcement Saturday night.

Skenes will become the first pitcher to start consecutive All-Star Games since Washington's Max Scherzer and Boston's Chris Sale in 2017 and '18. Sale started three in a row beginning in 2016.

Skenes and Skubal are 1-2 in average four-seam fastball velocity among those with 1,500 or more pitches this season, Skenes at 98.2 mph and Skubal at 97.6 mph, according to MLB Statcast.

Skenes worked around Juan Soto's walk in a scoreless first at Arlington, Texas, last year, throwing at up to 100.1 mph. He made the start after just 11 major league appearances, the fewest for an All-Star.

Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski, with five appearances, could take over that mark Tuesday if he pitches.

Skubal pitched a perfect second inning in his first All-Star appearance last year, following Baltimore's Corbin Burnes to the mound.

A 23-year-old right-hander, Skenes is 4-8 despite a major league-best 2.01 ERA for the Pirates, who are last in the NL Central. The 2024 NL Rookie of the Year has 131 strikeouts and 30 walks in 131 innings.

Skubal, a 28-year-old left-hander, is the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. He is 10-3 with a 2.23 ERA, striking out 153 and walking 16 in 121 innings.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal winds up to throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

