Braves name minor-league managers, staffs

The Gwinnett Stripers, the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, will be managed by Matt Tuiasosopo. The 34-year-old managed the Single-A Rome Braves in 2019, his only previous season of coaching experience.

Joining him on the bench will be pitching coach Mike Maroth, hitting coach Carlos Mendez and coach Wigberto Nevarez. Maroth served in the same role for the Stripers in 2019, while Mendez was with Double-A Mississippi in the most recent minor-league season, and Nevarez was with Single-A Rome that year.