Braves name minor-league managers, staffs

The Braves announced the organization’s minor league coaching staffs and roving coordinators for the 2021 season.
The Gwinnett Stripers, the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, will be managed by Matt Tuiasosopo. The 34-year-old managed the Single-A Rome Braves in 2019, his only previous season of coaching experience.
Joining him on the bench will be pitching coach Mike Maroth, hitting coach Carlos Mendez and coach Wigberto Nevarez. Maroth served in the same role for the Stripers in 2019, while Mendez was with Double-A Mississippi in the most recent minor-league season, and Nevarez was with Single-A Rome that year.
The Mississippi Braves will be led by Wyatt Toregas. He is in his first season with the Braves, after spending the previous five minor-league campaigns managing in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, including most recently with High-A Bradenton in 2019. Rounding out his staff will be pitching coach Dan Meyer and hitting coach Einar Díaz.
The Rome Braves, in their first season at the High-A level, will be managed by Kanekoa Texeira. The 35-year-old is set for his first season as a manager. He has three previous years of coaching experience, all in the Braves organization. Pitching coach Bo Henning, hitting coach Danny Santiesteban and coaches Angel Flores and Bobby Moore will fill out the staff.
The Low-A Augusta GreenJackets, in their inaugural season as a Braves affiliate, will be managed by Michael Saunders. The 34-year-old is in his first season managing after retiring from a 14-year pro playing career during the 2019 season. Elvin Nina (pitching coach), Mike Bard (hitting coach), and Myles Schroder (coach) join Saunders.
The rookie-level GCL Braves will have Nestor Pérez as manager, the same role Pérez held in 2019. The staff features Wes McGuire as the pitching coach, Connor Narron as the hitting coach, Jefferson Romero, Omar Rosario and Devon Travis as coaches.
Doug Mansolino will return as the organization’s field coordinator. Among the rest of the club’s coordinators are: Paul Davis (pitching coordinator), Cale Johnson (assistant pitching coordinator), Mike Brumley (hitting coordinator), Greg Walker (hitting instructor), JD Closser (catching coordinator), and Nick Flynn (minor league medical coordinator).