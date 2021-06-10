Braves lose to Phillies after allowing three runs in 10th

It was an excellent rebound by Anderson, who didn’t complete five innings in either of his past two outings.

Wheeler was marvelous, holding the Braves to four hits in eight scoreless innings. Wheeler struck out 12 and didn’t issue a walk. It topped his April 3 effort against the Braves when he struck out 10 over seven scoreless.

Anderson’s and Wheeler’s work set up the eighth, when Phillies outfielder Odubel Hererra thought he hit a home run off A.J. Minter. The ball just barely missed clearing the mesh above the wall, and Herrera, who briefly celebrated the assumed homer, ended up only at second base.

But Minter couldn’t escape unscathed. Segura hit a ball that eluded Austin Riley at third base, rolling to the left-field corner and scoring Herrera to break a scoreless tie.

Just as hope was dwindling, Freddie Freeman reset the game on the eighth pitch of an at-bat against Phillies closer Hector Neris. Freeman homered to center, with the ball just missing Herrera’s reach.

Dansby Swanson, the placed runner at second to begin the 10th, advanced on a groundout and scored on a passed ball. Jose Alvarado couldn’t limit the damage, issuing three walks in the inning and seeing Guillermo Heredia, the recipient of the first walk, score on a wild two-out pitch to Freeman.

But Martin couldn’t finish the game, costing the Braves a series win.

Thursday marked the Braves’ 60-game mark, which of course was the full length of the 2020 season. Those Braves finished 35-25, winning the National League East. These Braves are 29-31, which would have put them right in the bottom of last year’s expanded postseason bracket.

Fortunately for the 2021 Braves, they have 102 more games to correct their errors. It’s just another reminder of how bizarre the 2020 slate was.

The Braves and Marlins begin a three-game series in Miami on Friday. Charlie Morton (5-2, 4.21) will start the opener. He last faced Miami on April 14, when he allowed five runs on seven hits in a loss.