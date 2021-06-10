ajc logo
Judge denies request to return MLB All-Star game to Atlanta

Truist Park was scheduled to be the site of this season's MLB All-Star game until Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred announced in early April that the event would be moved to Denver. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Major League Baseball won’t be required to return next month’s All-Star game to metro Atlanta, a federal judge in New York decided Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni denied a request for a preliminary injunction that, if granted, would have blocked the move of the All-Star game to Denver and returned it to Truist Park.

She issued the ruling at the end of a two-hour hearing.

The injunction was being sought by conservative small-business advocacy group Job Creators Network (JCN), which last week filed a lawsuit over MLB’s early-April decision to move the game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia’s new voting law.

More to come on this story.

