Judge denies request to return MLB All-Star game to Atlanta

Major League Baseball won’t be required to return next month’s All-Star game to metro Atlanta, a federal judge in New York decided Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni denied a request for a preliminary injunction that, if granted, would have blocked the move of the All-Star game to Denver and returned it to Truist Park.
She issued the ruling at the end of a two-hour hearing.
The injunction was being sought by conservative small-business advocacy group Job Creators Network (JCN), which last week filed a lawsuit over MLB’s early-April decision to move the game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia’s new voting law.
More to come on this story.