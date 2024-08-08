Braves’ financial results improve amid on-field struggles

The improvements came despite having three fewer home games (40) in the second quarter of this year than last year (43).

Braves Holdings was split off from Liberty Media as a separate public company last year, although much overlap remains between the two entities. The Braves are one of the few pro sports franchises with publicly traded stock, requiring it to report financial results that other teams keep secret.

The Braves’ latest results cover a quarter in which the team got off to an impressive start on the field (an 18-6 record through April 26), but then regressed amid injuries and under-performance by key players. Since April 27, the Braves have a 42-47 record (entering play Thursday). But Braves Holdings said the team’s second-quarter revenue “grew primarily due to new sponsorship agreements and contractual rate increases on season tickets and existing sponsorship contracts.”

Of the $282.9 million in second-quarter revenue, Braves Holdings attributed $266 million to baseball sources, up 4% from the corresponding quarter last year, and $16.9 million to The Battery Atlanta, up 11%.

Baseball revenue includes ticket sales, concessions, advertising sponsorships, suites, premium seat fees, broadcasting revenue, retail merchandise sales and licensing. The Braves said they brought in $71 million in local and national broadcasting revenue during the quarter, up 3% from the second quarter of 2023, despite the months-long dispute that kept their telecasts off the Comcast/Xfinity cable system.

Revenue from The Battery consists primarily of rental income.

On the other hand, the Braves said baseball operating costs “increased due to higher player salaries, increases under the MLB’s revenue sharing plan and increased minor league team and player expenses.” But “revenue growth more than offset increased baseball operating costs,” the company said.

After factoring in depreciation, amortization and stock compensation, the Braves showed an operating profit of $25 million for the April-through-June quarter, up 28% from $19.5 million in the same period last year.

The Braves’ latest financial disclosures also show that the team continues to carry considerable debt: $600 million as of June 30, up from $580 million on March 31.

The Braves’ revenue has increased significantly in recent years, from $476 million in 2019 to $641 million in 2023. That has fueled a sharp increase in player payroll during that time. The Braves currently rank sixth among MLB teams in 2024 payroll and fourth in luxury-tax payroll, the latter based on average annual value of contracts, according to sports financial database Spotrac.

The Braves’ second-quarter financial report came about 10 days after an MLB trading deadline at which the team added about $4 million to its 2024 payroll and added at least $28 million in contractual obligations for the 2025 and 2026 seasons by acquiring outfielder Jorge Soler and relief pitcher Luke Jackson from San Francisco for reliever Tyler Matzek and and infield prospect Sabin Ceballos.

The approximately $4 million addition to this year’s payroll represents the salaries due Soler and Jackson for the final two months of the regular season, minus that due Matzek. More significantly from a financial perspective, the trade also made the Braves responsible for Soler’s $13 million salaries in each of the next two seasons and for a $2 million buyout of Jackson’s 2025 contract if his $7 million club option isn’t exercised.

More to come on this story.