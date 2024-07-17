Changes are coming to Truist Park.

Seating options are broadening at the Braves stadium with a plan to expand the Chop House and open a new area called The Bullpen. The new seating will be available to full season memberships.

The Bullpen will be located in Sections 152-155 and will include access to a private lounge located underneath the seats. Fans sitting in The Bullpen will have access to complimentary classics and non-alcoholic beverages, upgraded seats with breathable mess back and bottoms and viewing areas with televisions and tables.