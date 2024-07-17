Atlanta Braves

Braves to offer new seating options at Truist Park

An artist rendering of The Bullpen, a premium seating option coming to Truist Park in 2025, will be located in sections 152-155 and include exclusive access to a private lounge located underneath the seats.

Credit: Renderings courtesy of the Atlanta Braves

By AJC Sports
22 minutes ago

Changes are coming to Truist Park.

Seating options are broadening at the Braves stadium with a plan to expand the Chop House and open a new area called The Bullpen. The new seating will be available to full season memberships.

The Bullpen will be located in Sections 152-155 and will include access to a private lounge located underneath the seats. Fans sitting in The Bullpen will have access to complimentary classics and non-alcoholic beverages, upgraded seats with breathable mess back and bottoms and viewing areas with televisions and tables.

The Chop House will be expanded into Sections 107-108.

The Bullpen and the expanded Chop House are set to open before the 2025 season.

“We continue to provide the best possible ballpark experience for our fans,” Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said. “These projects, as well as the upgrades prior to this season, are all about making Truist Park the top place to watch baseball.”

An artist rendering of The Chophouse, which will be extended into Sections 107-108 as part of premium seating upgrades at Truist Park in 2025.

Credit: Renderings courtesy of the Atlanta Braves

