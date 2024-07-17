Changes are coming to Truist Park.
Seating options are broadening at the Braves stadium with a plan to expand the Chop House and open a new area called The Bullpen. The new seating will be available to full season memberships.
The Bullpen will be located in Sections 152-155 and will include access to a private lounge located underneath the seats. Fans sitting in The Bullpen will have access to complimentary classics and non-alcoholic beverages, upgraded seats with breathable mess back and bottoms and viewing areas with televisions and tables.
The Chop House will be expanded into Sections 107-108.
The Bullpen and the expanded Chop House are set to open before the 2025 season.
“We continue to provide the best possible ballpark experience for our fans,” Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said. “These projects, as well as the upgrades prior to this season, are all about making Truist Park the top place to watch baseball.”
Credit: Renderings courtesy of the Atlanta Braves
