In June 2016, Bill Acree was selected to update a sign counting down the final home games at Turner Field from 51 to 50.

The memorabilia were part of Heritage Auctions’ Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction held in August. The items were obtained by a long-term Braves employee and gifted to his son, who consigned the items, according to the auction house description. The Braves sent a cease-and-desist letter to Heritage demanding several items of Aaron and other Braves memorabilia, including the home plate and bases from the historic home run, be returned. A copy of the letter was obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The home plate and bases ultimately were pulled from the auction, but several other items were sold. Heritage subsequently filed a lawsuit in Texas against the Braves with four causes of action. They were defamation, business disparagement, intentional interference with contractual relations and intentional interference with prospective economic relations.

On Tuesday, the Braves filed a motion to have the lawsuit filed against it by Heritage dismissed or moved to Georgia. The lawsuit was filed by Heritage in August in U.S. District Court in Dallas. The Braves’ motion claims the complaint should be dismissed for lack of personal jurisdiction over the organization or transferred to the Northern District of Georgia. The motion contends that the court in Texas does not have jurisdiction over the Braves. It also indicates that the Braves’ proof in the case is in Georgia, including witness residency and accessibility.

The Braves’ motion includes references to the lawsuit filed against Bill and Ben Acree.

In their recently filed lawsuit, the Braves contend that following Aaron’s historic home run April 8, 1974, the home plate and bases were stored in a built-in cabinet at Atlanta Fulton-County Stadium for 20 years until the Braves moved to Turner Field in 1997. They remained there for 20 years until the Braves moved to Truist Park in 2016 and were placed in a secured equipment room.

The Braves learned in August that items were being auctioned by Heritage and that the consignor was the son of a long-time Braves employee who allegedly gifted the home plate and bases to the consignor in 2016.

The lawsuit states that Heritage initially refused to disclose the identity of the ex-Braves employee, but Heritage’s counsel ultimately confirmed “what the Braves already knew” that Bill Acree had the bases. The lawsuit states that through Bill Acree’s position as a senior adviser, which he held in 2016, he had access to the home plate and bases at Truist Park.

The lawsuit states that on Aug. 30, the Braves demanded the return of the home plate and bases from both Bill and Ben Acree and that each refused.

“The main thing we had to do was collect everything after the game,” Bill Acree told MLB.com last year in a story on the 50th anniversary of Aaron’s historic home run. “Get the ball. Get the bat. Get this and get that.”

Both the Braves and Heritage have declined comment on the case after the lawsuit filed in August.

The AJC first called into question the possible authenticity of the home plate and bases after reporting that the Baseball Hall of Fame has an Aaron display, since 2009, with the third base from the night he hit the historic home run.

The Hall of Fame first issued the following statement to the AJC when it contacted the museum about the auction. “The third base bag from Hank Aaron’s 715 home run game, which was presented to him following his record-setting home run, was then donated by Aaron to the Hall of Fame in 1982. He subsequently donated his entire collection to the Hall of Fame.”

The Hall of Fame does not have the home plate and first and second bases from the game. Lelands reportedly sold the second base from the game in an auction in 2002. The bat and ball from the historic home run are at Truist Park.

Heritage Auctions stood by the authenticity of the items in a previous statement to the AJC, and said it first heard of a potential issue in the AJC’s article.

Credit: 2016 Braves media guide Credit: 2016 Braves media guide