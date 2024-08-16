Auction house stands by authenticity of historic Hank Aaron memorabilia

In a statement to the AJC, Heritage Auctions said the following:

“Heritage values nothing more than transparency and authenticity. We have done our due diligence and are satisfied that these are the authentic bases based on their source and the provenance.

“However, we were unaware of the concerns surrounding the bases until we saw the statements in the AJC late Thursday. We understand and appreciate the historic nature of these items, and we are now working to address all parties’ concerns in an attempt to resolve the matter expeditiously.”

The auction house has publicized the auction on its website and in press releases. The AJC ran a story on the auction this week.

However, the AJC in May took a photo of the third base from the night of the 715th home run, which Aaron hit April 8, 1974, on display at the Hall of Fame. It was part of an exhibit “Hank Aaron: Chasing The Dream.” The exhibit, open since 2019, corresponded with the unveiling of a permanent statue of Aaron in the Hall of Fame.

In a statement to the AJC, the Hall of Fame stated: “The third base bag from Hank Aaron’s 715 home run game, which was presented to him following his record-setting home run, was then donated by Aaron to the Hall of Fame in 1982. He subsequently donated his entire collection to the Hall of Fame.”

According to the auction house, the memorabilia was in the hands of the son of a “long-time Braves employee.” Heritage’s description stated that “for decades, the three bases and home plate of Aaron’s historic circumnavigation languished in cardboard boxes where our consignor’s father placed them that very day until they were gifted to his son in 2016, and now consigned to auction.” The items were said to be stored at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium and Turner Field.

The AJC has asked multiple times for the name of the consignor, but it has not been provided with the information.

The lot description of the bases includes a “letter of provenance from former Braves staffer.”

Credit: Photo courtesy of Heritage Auction Credit: Photo courtesy of Heritage Auction

The Braves issued the following statement to the AJC through a spokesperson: “The evening of April 8, 1974, marked one of the most important events in the history of our game. Artifacts from that night should direct attention to the incredible accomplishments of Hank Aaron and his enduring legacy on the game. Verified items from that night are currently housed at the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Truist Park and the Atlanta History Center so that baseball fans can properly honor Hank and his accomplishments. We were recently made aware of an auction containing bases removed from Atlanta Stadium by someone claiming to be a former Braves employee. We are working with multiple entities to explore their authenticity and whether they were improperly taken. If the provenance of these items is established, then we will take the necessary measures to ensure that they are returned to the organization so that they can be displayed for generations of fans who want to recognize Hank and his achievements.”

According to Heritage Auctions, the bases are expected to top $100,000.

With seven days remaining, early bidding on the lot is at $44,000 as of Friday afternoon.