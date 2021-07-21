Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud making ‘a lot of progress’

The veteran backstop suffered a thumb injury in early May and soon after underwent surgery. But d’Arnaud is on schedule to return around mid-August, just as the team initially hoped.

“We’re going to take him on the road, work him out,” manager Brian Snitker said. “We’ll get him on the field early on the road. He’s coming along good, actually. He’s swinging with two hands off the tee and things like that. Catching balls off the machines. He’s progressing really well. It just takes time to get his strength and range of motion, all that back. But he’s right where the medical staff thought he’d be right now.”