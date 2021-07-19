Stephen Vogt: ‘I couldn’t be any happier’ joining Braves

He’s familiar with two Braves pitchers in Will Smith and Jesse Chavez, both of whom he’s worked with in the past. Despite the bullpen’s recent performance, Vogt has confidence in a group he feels has tantalizing talent.

“They have so much stuff in that bullpen,” Vogt said. “We have guys who come in with electric stuff. I know they’ve been struggling but these are pitchers who are really, really good. I’ve faced a lot of them and they’re not fun to face, I’ll tell you that. I’m not worried about them. They’ll get it rolling. I’m just excited to work with a group of pitchers who have this kind of stuff. It’s really, really exciting for me as a catcher and I know they’re going to help us win a lot of ballgames.”

The Braves are patching together the catcher spot until d’Arnaud’s anticipated August return. The team has used seven backstops this season: d’Arnaud, Alex Jackson, William Contreras, Jeff Mathis, Kevan Smith, Lucroy and now the well-traveled Vogt. The Braves are Vogt’s sixth stop in nine seasons following the Rays, A’s, Brewers, Giants and Diamondbacks. He was a two-time All-Star with Oakland.

While Vogt’s overall offensive production won’t impress, he was playing well this month before the trade. Vogt was 5-for-17 (.294) with a homer in six games. He added the three-hit effort Sunday, his sixth multi-hit game of the season.

“I’m excited to get a fresh start,” he said. “I’m excited to hit the pause button and reset a bit. My numbers haven’t been where I want them. I pride myself on having good at-bats and hitting the ball hard, which I have been doing, but I haven’t been getting a ton of results. It was nice to come out (Sunday), get a few hits and get some results because that’s why we’re here. I feel good. My swing feels good. I’m excited to come in here and contribute any way I can, be part of a winning team.”