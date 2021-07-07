Braves promote Jonathan Lucroy, option William Contreras

His struggles led the Braves to send him down, where he’ll join outfielder Cristian Pache, who likewise was returned to Triple-A for further development. The loss of the 2020 minor-league season because of the pandemic has complicated young players’ growth. Contreras last played minor-league games in 2019, when he finished the season with Double-A Mississippi.

He appeared in four games for the Braves last season but spent most of the campaign at the alternate training site. He competed for the backup catcher job in spring training, but the Braves went with Alex Jackson, citing Contreras’ need to play every day. He was promoted out of necessity earlier this season just before Gwinnett’s season started.

Now, under less pressure, Contreras will work to steady his offense and continue to improve his defense in Triple-A. The Braves will use veterans Jonathan Lucroy and Kevan Smith (33) until d’Arnaud returns, which the teams said will happen sometime in August.

The Braves also transferred lefty Grant Dayton (shoulder inflammation) to the 60-day injured list.