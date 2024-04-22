Braves can’t complete sweep, lose finale to Rangers

“Just being able to keep it there (within reach),” Vines said. “That’s what I was trying to do. One mistake, two mistakes. … Just being able to get out there, get to the sixth and keep the team there and keep the bullpen long.”

Texas had four hits in the fourth, including two homers from Evan Carter and Andrew Knizner off changeups. Manager Brian Snitker complimented Vines’ work: “Going into the sixth, (opponent has scored) only four runs, with our offense, I’ll feel pretty good about it, really.”

Vines was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after the game. The Braves promoted Bryce Elder, an All-Star last summer, and he’ll start Monday against Miami.

2. The offense had a chance to rally in the eighth, coming within two with runners at the corners and none out. But first baseman Matt Olson struck out (for the fourth time). Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, who’s been terrific, popped up. Shortstop Orlando Arcia then struck out against former Brave Kirby Yates and slammed his bat and helmet in frustration as the inning concluded.

3. Ozuna still remains among baseball’s hottest hitters. He blasted a three-run homer off Michael Lorenzen in the first frame, his third homer in the past week. “He’s seeing the ball so well, he’s in a good spot,” Snitker said.

4. Luis Guillorme has done a nice job as he’s helped fill in for second baseman Ozzie Albies’ absence. Guillorme played excellent defense Sunday that included snagging a throw from catcher Chadwick Tromp and swiftly applying the tag on Wyatt Langford for an out in the seventh.

“His feet, his hands are really good,” Snitker said of Guillorme defensively. “He has an accurate arm. Nice little player.”

Tromp caught two attempted base stealers Sunday evening. He’s done an admirable job as Travis d’Arnaud’s backup while Sean Murphy is injured.

5. The Braves have completed series against each of the final four teams remaining from last postseason (Phillies, Diamondbacks, Astros, Rangers). They’re 10-2 in those games.

Stat to know

4; 20 (First baseman Matt Olson struck out four times Sunday, bringing his total to 20 over his last 13 games. The Braves’ offense has found success despite All-Star players like Olson and third baseman Austin Riley starting slowly.)

Quotable

“It’ll be good as we look for ways to get guys further into it.” – Snitker on the Braves plugging Elder into their rotation, giving extra rest to their other starters

Up next

Elder and the Braves open a three-game series against the Marlins on Monday at Truist Park. The Braves took two of three in Miami during their latest road trip.