Atlanta Braves

Braves can’t complete sweep, lose finale to Rangers

Texas Rangers' Evan Carter is tagged out by Atlanta Braves second base Luis Guillorme as he attempts to steals second base in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Texas Rangers' Evan Carter is tagged out by Atlanta Braves second base Luis Guillorme as he attempts to steals second base in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By
9 minutes ago

Despite an early lead, on a Marcell Ozuna three-run homer, the Braves couldn’t hold the advantage and fell to the Rangers 6-4 on Sunday.

Here are five observations from Sunday:

1. Darius Vines, who pitched well in his season debut, was undone by a four-run fourth, though he still provided five innings as a spot starter. Vines allowed four runs on seven hits, striking out two.

“Just being able to keep it there (within reach),” Vines said. “That’s what I was trying to do. One mistake, two mistakes. … Just being able to get out there, get to the sixth and keep the team there and keep the bullpen long.”

Texas had four hits in the fourth, including two homers from Evan Carter and Andrew Knizner off changeups. Manager Brian Snitker complimented Vines’ work: “Going into the sixth, (opponent has scored) only four runs, with our offense, I’ll feel pretty good about it, really.”

Vines was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after the game. The Braves promoted Bryce Elder, an All-Star last summer, and he’ll start Monday against Miami.

2. The offense had a chance to rally in the eighth, coming within two with runners at the corners and none out. But first baseman Matt Olson struck out (for the fourth time). Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, who’s been terrific, popped up. Shortstop Orlando Arcia then struck out against former Brave Kirby Yates and slammed his bat and helmet in frustration as the inning concluded.

3. Ozuna still remains among baseball’s hottest hitters. He blasted a three-run homer off Michael Lorenzen in the first frame, his third homer in the past week. “He’s seeing the ball so well, he’s in a good spot,” Snitker said.

4. Luis Guillorme has done a nice job as he’s helped fill in for second baseman Ozzie Albies’ absence. Guillorme played excellent defense Sunday that included snagging a throw from catcher Chadwick Tromp and swiftly applying the tag on Wyatt Langford for an out in the seventh.

“His feet, his hands are really good,” Snitker said of Guillorme defensively. “He has an accurate arm. Nice little player.”

Tromp caught two attempted base stealers Sunday evening. He’s done an admirable job as Travis d’Arnaud’s backup while Sean Murphy is injured.

5. The Braves have completed series against each of the final four teams remaining from last postseason (Phillies, Diamondbacks, Astros, Rangers). They’re 10-2 in those games.

Stat to know

4; 20 (First baseman Matt Olson struck out four times Sunday, bringing his total to 20 over his last 13 games. The Braves’ offense has found success despite All-Star players like Olson and third baseman Austin Riley starting slowly.)

Quotable

“It’ll be good as we look for ways to get guys further into it.” – Snitker on the Braves plugging Elder into their rotation, giving extra rest to their other starters

Up next

Elder and the Braves open a three-game series against the Marlins on Monday at Truist Park. The Braves took two of three in Miami during their latest road trip.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Orange Crush 2024: Crowds but no chaos for HBCU beach party near Savannah

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Photos: Braves drop series finale against Rangers
2h ago

Credit: Pi Kappa Phi Eta Delta Fraternity

Kennesaw State fraternity honors slain recent grad

Atlanta police respond to 4 separate overnight shootings

Atlanta police respond to 4 separate overnight shootings

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

DeKalb jailer fired, arrested after inappropriate contact with inmate
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Chris Sale lauds Travis d’Arnaud as teammate, leader
Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead part of Braves series with Marlins
Travis d’Arnaud hits another homer as Braves beat Rangers
Featured

Credit: KEVIN KEISTER

Rico Wade, Atlanta hip-hop original: an appreciation by journalist Sonia Murray
At 93, he’s as fit as a 40-year-old. His body offers lessons on aging.
Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead part of Braves series with Marlins