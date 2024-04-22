Atlanta Braves

Braves call up Bryce Elder to start Monday against Miami

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder (55) delivers to the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of NLDS Game 3 in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

By
36 minutes ago

The Braves are promoting 2023 All-Star Bryce Elder and will start him Monday against the Marlins, manager Brian Snitker said Sunday evening. The team will option Darius Vines, who started Sunday, to Triple-A to open a roster spot.

Elder, 24, had a 3.81 ERA over 31 starts last season, though he tailed off after a phenomenal first half. With ace Spencer Strider done for the season, Elder has a chance to cement himself in the rotation moving forward. He competed with Reynaldo Lopez for a rotation spot in spring training, but the likeliest outcome was always starting the season with Lopez while Elder readied in Triple-A for inevitable opportunities.

An additional benefit here: The Braves will get extra rest for Reynaldo Lopez and Chris Sale. They’ll start Max Fried on Tuesday, then Lopez on Wednesday. They’re off Thursday before Sale would be slated to start the opener of the Cleveland series Friday.

The Braves have to manage Lopez’s and Sale’s workloads. Lopez, who’s been fantastic with a 0.50 ERA in 18 innings, is a converted reliever whose innings will naturally be monitored. Sale, while a 14-year veteran, has logged only 151 innings over four seasons due to injuries, so it’s important to be aware of his innings total, especially with the team’s eyes toward October.

“It’ll be good as we look for ways to get guys further into (the season)” Snitker said of the rotation maneuverings.

While the Braves dropped the series finale Sunday against Texas, they’re 14-6, tied with the Brewers for the best winning percentage in the National League.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

