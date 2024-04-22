Braves call up Bryce Elder to start Monday against Miami

The Braves are promoting 2023 All-Star Bryce Elder and will start him Monday against the Marlins, manager Brian Snitker said Sunday evening. The team will option Darius Vines, who started Sunday, to Triple-A to open a roster spot.

Elder, 24, had a 3.81 ERA over 31 starts last season, though he tailed off after a phenomenal first half. With ace Spencer Strider done for the season, Elder has a chance to cement himself in the rotation moving forward. He competed with Reynaldo Lopez for a rotation spot in spring training, but the likeliest outcome was always starting the season with Lopez while Elder readied in Triple-A for inevitable opportunities.

An additional benefit here: The Braves will get extra rest for Reynaldo Lopez and Chris Sale. They’ll start Max Fried on Tuesday, then Lopez on Wednesday. They’re off Thursday before Sale would be slated to start the opener of the Cleveland series Friday.