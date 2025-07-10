Georgia News
Acuña hits 2 homers as Braves end 13-game losing streak in California with win over A's

Ronald Acuña Jr. hits two home runs as the Atlanta Braves crushed the Athletics 9-2
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. hits a one-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sergio Estrada)

By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two home runs, including a towering blast to lead off Wednesday night's game against the Athletics, and the Atlanta Braves hit a season-high five homers in a 9-2 victory.

The Braves had lost 13 consecutive games in the state of California.

It was the 14th career multi-homer performance for Acuña, who opened the game with a shot to left field that went out of the Triple-A ballpark.

Acuña, who will compete in Monday's Home Run Derby in his home stadium, added another solo homer in the fourth inning to right field on a pitch well outside the strike zone.

Drake Baldwin hit a three-run homer for the Braves, Austin Riley had a two-run shot and Marcell Ozuna added a solo home run — all off A's starter Mitch Spence (2-5), who lasted six innings despite allowing nine hits and eight runs.

Braves right-hander Bryce Elder (3-6) gave up eight hits, allowed two earned runs and struck out seven batters in 6 2/3 innings for his first victory since May 4, a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had gone 0-5 with a 6.59 ERA over eight starts since then.

Key moment

Baldwin's three-run, 431-foot homer to right-center field in the first inning gave the Braves a 4-0 lead.

Key stat

In addition to ending their long California skid, the Braves were 0-11 in the Golden State this year. Their last victory in the state until now was 3-1 over the Los Angeles Angels last Aug. 18.

Up next

The teams wrap up their three-game series on Thursday. Braves RHP Spencer Strider (3-7, 3.93 ERA) is scheduled to face A's LHP JP Sears (7-7. 4.76). The teams split the first two games.

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin hits a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sergio Estrada)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder throws to an Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sergio Estrada)

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. poses for a photo before the start of a baseball game against the Athletics, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sergio Estrada)

Athletics starting pitcher Mitch Spence throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sergio Estrada)

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. points to the sky after hitting his second home run of the game in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sergio Estrada)

