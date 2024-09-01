Braves bring back Tyler Matzek on minor-league deal

Matzek will pitch for the Stripers. The Braves on Sunday added right-hander John Brebbia to their big-league bullpen, so their major-league roster is full. But injuries and underperformance can always change the equation.

The Braves traded Matzek to San Francisco in the deal that netted Jorge Soler and Luke Jackson.

Before San Francisco released him, Matzek had made five appearances for Triple-A Sacramento as he worked his way back from an injury to the flexor tendon in his left elbow. He allowed a run in three of the five appearances, and threw a total of 4-2/3 frames.

Perhaps we’ll see Matzek back in the majors at some point before the season ends.