Braves bring back Tyler Matzek on minor-league deal

Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) delivers during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park, Friday, April 19, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves won 8-3. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

1 hour ago

PHILADELPHIA – Tyler Matzek is back in the Braves organization.

After a month with San Francisco, Matzek on Saturday signed a minor-league deal with the Braves and was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett. The Giants released Matzek on Friday.

An important note: The Braves inked Matzek by Saturday’s deadline for him to be eligible for the postseason roster.

Matzek will pitch for the Stripers. The Braves on Sunday added right-hander John Brebbia to their big-league bullpen, so their major-league roster is full. But injuries and underperformance can always change the equation.

The Braves traded Matzek to San Francisco in the deal that netted Jorge Soler and Luke Jackson.

Before San Francisco released him, Matzek had made five appearances for Triple-A Sacramento as he worked his way back from an injury to the flexor tendon in his left elbow. He allowed a run in three of the five appearances, and threw a total of 4-2/3 frames.

Perhaps we’ll see Matzek back in the majors at some point before the season ends.

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

