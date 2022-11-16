Braves’ Brian Snitker finishes third in NL Manager of the Year voting

The Braves’ Brian Snitker finished third in National League Manager of the Year voting Tuesday night.
The Mets’ Buck Showalter won the award. The Dodgers’ Dave Roberts finished second.
Snitker received 55 total voting points, putting him two shy of Roberts. Showalter scored 77 total points in voting, which was done by a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel.
Snitker, who won the award in 2018, led the Braves to a 101-61 record and the East Division title.
Showalter and Roberts had eight first-place votes. Snitker tallied seven.
Cleveland’s Terry Francona was voted the American League Manager of the Year, winning the award for the third time in 10 seasons after leading the Guardians to the Central title.
Braves center fielder Michael Harris was named NL Rookie of the Year on Monday, while teammate Spencer Strider finished second in the voting.
Credit: John Bazemore