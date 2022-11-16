ajc logo
X

Braves’ Brian Snitker finishes third in NL Manager of the Year voting

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

The Braves’ Brian Snitker finished third in National League Manager of the Year voting Tuesday night.

The Mets’ Buck Showalter won the award. The Dodgers’ Dave Roberts finished second.

Snitker received 55 total voting points, putting him two shy of Roberts. Showalter scored 77 total points in voting, which was done by a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel.

Snitker, who won the award in 2018, led the Braves to a 101-61 record and the East Division title.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

Showalter and Roberts had eight first-place votes. Snitker tallied seven.

Cleveland’s Terry Francona was voted the American League Manager of the Year, winning the award for the third time in 10 seasons after leading the Guardians to the Central title.

Braves center fielder Michael Harris was named NL Rookie of the Year on Monday, while teammate Spencer Strider finished second in the voting.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Dansby Swanson rejects qualifying offer from Braves 3h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire right-handed pitcher in second trade with Rangers in past week
3h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to be apart from team indefinitely for medical treatment
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks off to good start, and they’ll get only better
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks off to good start, and they’ll get only better
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Dansby Swanson rejects qualifying offer from Braves
3h ago
Braves acquire right-handed pitcher in second trade with Rangers in past week
3h ago
‘We’re still up in the clouds’: Braves’ Michael Harris wins NL Rookie of the Year
23h ago
Featured

Credit: STR

Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
8m ago
Column: Izzy's long run as worst Olympic mascot is over
3h ago
More than 10 metro Atlanta restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top