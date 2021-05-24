ajc logo
X

Braves attendance topped 117,000 for past three games

Fans try to catch a home run by the Braves' Ozzie Albies in the fifth inning at Truist Park on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Fans try to catch a home run by the Braves' Ozzie Albies in the fifth inning at Truist Park on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves put up big numbers at the gate, as well as on the scoreboard, over the weekend.

Completing their second homestand since returning to 100% seating capacity at Truist Park, the Braves drew a combined attendance of 117,487 for the final three games of a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Announced attendance, defined by MLB as tickets sold, in the 41,000-seat stadium was 37,545 on Friday night, 40,068 on Saturday afternoon and 39,874 on Sunday afternoon.

The Braves won those three games by a cumulative score of 33-3 after losing the series opener to the Pirates on Thursday before a smaller crowd of 21,430.

The Braves returned to pre-pandemic seating levels May 7 after having no fans in attendance last year and limiting attendance in the first month of this season to initially 33% and then 50% of full capacity.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top