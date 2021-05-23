Austin Riley homers twice as Braves win third straight over Pirates

Pitchers, throw Austin Riley strikes at your own peril.
In the latest act of the Braves’ third baseman’s career-best run, Riley homered twice, starting with smoking a ball 404 feet for a three-run homer in the first inning Sunday. The Braves didn’t trail the rest of the way, defeating the Pirates 7-1 to take three of four games in the series at Truist Park.
After losing the series opener Thursday, the Braves decimated the Pirates. They outscored Pittsburgh 33-3 over the past three games. Their run differential was -19 entering Friday. It’s now +11.
Outfielder Ronald Acuna has rightfully generated the most publicity among Braves. But over the past month, there might not be a more productive player in the majors than Riley. A prized prospect who’s battled inconsistencies at the plate throughout his young career, it’s all suddenly clicked. Riley looks the part of an All-Star third baseman at the plate and in the field.
As the Braves’ offense finally seems to be rounding into form, there still isn’t a comparable performer to Riley. The slugger homered in his first two at-bats Sunday, bringing home each of the Braves’ five runs. It was his second career multi-homer game. His first multi-homer game came Friday, earlier in the series. Entering the afternoon, Riley’s .412 on-base percentage was second base in the National League. He has an eight-game hitting streak, one shy of tying his career high.
Braves starter Max Fried produced his third consecutive strong outing since returning from a hamstring injury. He pitched seven innings, his longest start of the season, and allowed one run on four hits. He only struck out two but generated plenty of soft contact. After a tough April, Fried has turned his season around and looks like the southpaw who had a 2.25 ERA as a budding ace for the Braves last season.
Braves 7, Pirates 1 (box score)
Adding to the Braves’ sudden good fortune was shortstop Dansby Swanson, who belted a two-run homer. Swanson seems to be escaping a rut that had many questioning whether the team should consider other options at the position. The Pirates series was just what he needed: He had consecutive three-hit performances on Thursday and Friday. He went just 1-for-4 Saturday — which was still better than most of his recent showings — and capped the four-day stretch with his home run Sunday.
The Braves finished a stretch in which they played 19 games in 20 days. They have two off days this week, including Monday. They’ll travel to Boston to play a two-game series at Fenway Park beginning Tuesday. The Red Sox entered play Sunday at 29-18, first place in the American League East and owning the best record in the AL.