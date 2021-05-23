Austin Riley homers twice as Braves win third straight over Pirates

Braves starter Max Fried produced his third consecutive strong outing since returning from a hamstring injury. He pitched seven innings, his longest start of the season, and allowed one run on four hits. He only struck out two but generated plenty of soft contact. After a tough April, Fried has turned his season around and looks like the southpaw who had a 2.25 ERA as a budding ace for the Braves last season.

Braves 7, Pirates 1 (box score)

Adding to the Braves’ sudden good fortune was shortstop Dansby Swanson, who belted a two-run homer. Swanson seems to be escaping a rut that had many questioning whether the team should consider other options at the position. The Pirates series was just what he needed: He had consecutive three-hit performances on Thursday and Friday. He went just 1-for-4 Saturday — which was still better than most of his recent showings — and capped the four-day stretch with his home run Sunday.

The Braves finished a stretch in which they played 19 games in 20 days. They have two off days this week, including Monday. They’ll travel to Boston to play a two-game series at Fenway Park beginning Tuesday. The Red Sox entered play Sunday at 29-18, first place in the American League East and owning the best record in the AL.