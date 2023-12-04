BreakingNews
Dates announced for annual Braves Fest at Truist Park

Atlanta Braves (from left) manger Brian Snitker, right fielder Ronald Acuña, center fielder Michael Harris and third baseman Austin Riley throw free t-shirts during Braves Fest Opening Rally at Georgia Power Pavilion Stage in The Battery Atlanta, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Atlanta. After not holding the event for several years due to the pandemic, the team will bring back the fan event Saturday. Fan Fest will be held at Truist Park and The Battery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will feature player autographs and photos, Q&A sessions, clinics, games, on-field activities, live entertainment and panel discussions with players and coaches. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
33 minutes ago

Braves Fest will held at Truist Park and The Battery on Jan. 26-27, the team announced on Monday.

The two-day event will feature autograph sessions with players, live entertainment and food.

On Friday, Jan. 26, there will be the Braves Fest Gala at Truist Park. It will be the premier fundraiser fo the Atlanta Braves Foundation. Ticketed guests will have access to such festivities as a bourbon tasting bar in the dugout. There will be a chance to meet Braves players and memorabilia and exclusive experiences will be auctioned off to raise funds for the foundation. A limited number of VIP tickets that include special access to the Truist Club lounge, will go on sale Monday at noon at braves.com/gala.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, there will be the Braves Fest where fans can interact with players and coaches with autograph sessions, photo opportunities, kids activities, gaming sessions, Q&A panels and baseball clinics. It is a free event but requires a ticket for entry to the ballpark. Tickets can be secured on Monday at noon at braves.com/bravesfest. Select attractions, including autographs, require an additional fee. All proceeds will benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation. Tickets for autographs sessions also begin Monday at noon. Each autograph session will be $100 per person and will include two Atlanta Braves players.

The schedule for autograph sessions are:

10:30 a.m. – Spencer Strider

10:30 a.m. – Bryce Elder and A.J. Minter

Noon – Tyler Matzek and Sean Murphy

Noon – Dylan Dodd and Michael Harris II

Noon – Orlando Arcia

1:30 p.m. – Travis d’Arnaud and Brian Snitker

3 p.m. – Austin Riley

3 p.m. – Matt Olson

3 p.m. – Ozzie Albies and Ian Anderson

Additional autograph sessions, details and the full schedule of Braves Fest events will be released on a later date.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

