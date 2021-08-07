Austin Riley catches fire in second half

Riley is hitting .367/.424/.747 in 21 games since the All-Star break. His 25 RBIs are most in MLB over that span, besting Joey Votto (24) and Bo Bichette (21).

In parts of three seasons, Riley’s young career has been defined by streaks. But he only played in 80 games in 2019 and 51 games during the abbreviated 2020 campaign. It’s easy to forget Riley has only 240 games under his belt entering Saturday.