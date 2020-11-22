Angels GM Perry Minasian reportedly hires 3 Braves executives

New Angels general manager Perry Minasian is taking a few executives with him from the Braves.
Minasian, formerly the Braves’ assistant GM, is bringing three other members of the Braves’ front office with him to Orange County, Calif., as first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic: assistant GM Alex Tamin, special assistant Dom Chiti and scout Rick Williams.
Tamin had been one of Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos’ top assistants since December 2017. Tamin, a numbers guru, was previously the director of baseball operations for the Dodgers, with whom he’d worked since 2011. Tamin has a law degree from UCLA and still resides in California. He’ll be Minasian’s right-hand man with the Angels, just as Minasian was to Anthopoulos in Atlanta.
Chiti and Williams have more traditional scouting backgrounds. Chiti, in particular, is likely a name familiar to Braves fans. He was formerly the organization’s director of player development and was reassigned to a scouting special assistant role last winter. Chiti is widely considered a brilliant pitching mind and could prove a key hire for Minasian’s pitching-starved Angels.
A former pitching coach for the Rays, Williams spent the past six seasons with the Braves. He’s a longtime scout and was initially hired by the team as a special assistant to the GM in 2014. His hiring is another one keyed towards pitching development for the Angels.