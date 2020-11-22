Angels GM Perry Minasian reportedly hires 3 Braves executives

Minasian, formerly the Braves’ assistant GM, is bringing three other members of the Braves’ front office with him to Orange County, Calif., as first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic: assistant GM Alex Tamin, special assistant Dom Chiti and scout Rick Williams.

Tamin had been one of Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos’ top assistants since December 2017. Tamin, a numbers guru, was previously the director of baseball operations for the Dodgers, with whom he’d worked since 2011. Tamin has a law degree from UCLA and still resides in California. He’ll be Minasian’s right-hand man with the Angels, just as Minasian was to Anthopoulos in Atlanta.