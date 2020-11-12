Perry Minasian leaves Braves to become Angels GM

The Angels reportedly interviewed as many as 20 candidates. Minasian was among five finalists and emerged as a front-runner Wednesday evening, according to multiple reports.

Minasian, 40, has been with the Braves since 2017. He previously was with the Blue Jays (2009-17), where he also worked with current Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos, and the Rangers (2003-09). Minasian’s father was a long-time Rangers employee, and Perry Minasian was a bat boy with the team in his youth.