Anderson strikes out 9 in latest rehab start with Gwinnett

Explore Anderson could rejoin rotation by end of week

Anderson worked 9-2/3 innings in his first three rehab starts for Gwinnett, allowing five runs on nine hits. His previous start was by far his best for the Stripers as he threw 4-1/3 scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

Anderson, who is 5-5 with a 3.56 ERA in 18 starts for the Braves this season, hasn’t pitched in a major-league game since July 11, the day before the All-Star break. He was placed on the injured list after the break with right shoulder inflammation.