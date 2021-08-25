ajc logo
Anderson strikes out 9 in latest rehab start with Gwinnett

May 21, 2021 Atlanta - Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) throws a pitch in the first inning at Truist Park on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
May 21, 2021 Atlanta - Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) throws a pitch in the first inning at Truist Park on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago

Ian Anderson struck out nine while allowing one run over five innings in his fourth rehab start with Gwinnett Tuesday.

Anderson worked 9-2/3 innings in his first three rehab starts for Gwinnett, allowing five runs on nine hits. His previous start was by far his best for the Stripers as he threw 4-1/3 scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

Anderson, who is 5-5 with a 3.56 ERA in 18 starts for the Braves this season, hasn’t pitched in a major-league game since July 11, the day before the All-Star break. He was placed on the injured list after the break with right shoulder inflammation.

