Anderson set for another rehab start, could rejoin Braves rotation by end of week

- d’Arnaud, who recently signed a two-year extension, is on the paternity list. The baby wasn’t yet born as of Monday afternoon, Snitker said. When he returns, d’Arnaud will hope to build off his promising start since returning from a torn thumb ligament. He’s 7-for-25 with two homers in six games.

- The Braves’ oft-lauded infield deserves credit for not only producing, but playing every day. Shortstop Dansby Swanson has played in each of the team’s 124 games. First baseman Freddie Freeman and third baseman Austin Riley have missed one game. Second baseman Ozzie Albies, who played in 29 of the Braves’ 60 games last season, has missed only two contests.

“That’s one of the reasons these guys are doing so well,” said Snitker, who added he trusts his players to tell him if they need a break.