Anderson set for another rehab start, could rejoin Braves rotation by end of week

Braves starter Ian Anderson is expected to throw at least 85 pitches in his rehab outing Tuesday with Triple-A Gwinnett, manager Brian Snitker said.
It will be the fourth rehab start for Anderson, who’s been sidelined since July 11 with shoulder inflammation. He threw 76 pitches in his latest appearance, when he logged 4-1/3 scoreless innings.
If the outing goes accordingly, Anderson should be ready for his return as early as this weekend against the Giants. The 23-year-old will further bolster a strong rotation. Anderson, in his first full campaign, had a 3.56 ERA across 18 starts.
His return would also be the final long-awaited piece to rejoin the Braves down the stretch. As expected, catcher Travis d’Arnaud and right-hander Huascar Ynoa returned from their lengthy absences this month. Anderson is the final sidelined player they’re expecting back in 2021.
Braves notes:
- d’Arnaud, who recently signed a two-year extension, is on the paternity list. The baby wasn’t yet born as of Monday afternoon, Snitker said. When he returns, d’Arnaud will hope to build off his promising start since returning from a torn thumb ligament. He’s 7-for-25 with two homers in six games.
- The Braves’ oft-lauded infield deserves credit for not only producing, but playing every day. Shortstop Dansby Swanson has played in each of the team’s 124 games. First baseman Freddie Freeman and third baseman Austin Riley have missed one game. Second baseman Ozzie Albies, who played in 29 of the Braves’ 60 games last season, has missed only two contests.
“That’s one of the reasons these guys are doing so well,” said Snitker, who added he trusts his players to tell him if they need a break.