AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves handle their toughest homestand of the season

Braves outfielders Michael Harris (foreground) and Ronald Acuna celebrate Friday night at Truist Park. The Braves won 6-2 over the Astros. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Despite taking series from two of the best teams in the game and locking up their best prospect for eight more years, the news is not all good for the Braves.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano, features reporter Gabe Burns and Jay Black dig into how Atlanta handled the Mets and Astros.

Explore5 takeaways after Braves lose finale to Astros

Our team will also discuss the Marcell Ozuna situation, the fan reaction and what options the team has.

Plus, you’ll hear about how the Braves continue to lock up their stars to apparent team-friendly deals after the Michael Harris extension, and we will have an update on the rehab of Mike Soroka.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

