AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves handle their toughest homestand of the season

Despite taking series from two of the best teams in the game and locking up their best prospect for eight more years, the news is not all good for the Braves.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano, features reporter Gabe Burns and Jay Black dig into how Atlanta handled the Mets and Astros.
Our team will also discuss the Marcell Ozuna situation, the fan reaction and what options the team has.
Plus, you’ll hear about how the Braves continue to lock up their stars to apparent team-friendly deals after the Michael Harris extension, and we will have an update on the rehab of Mike Soroka.
