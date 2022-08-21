ajc logo
Pitcher Mike Soroka continues comeback with Triple-A Gwinnett

Braves pitcher Mike Soroka continued his comeback Sunday. He pitched for the Gwinnett Stripers in a Triple-A game.

Credit: Curtis Compton

Braves pitcher Mike Soroka continued his comeback Sunday. He pitched for the Gwinnett Stripers in a Triple-A game. (Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Pitcher Mike Soroka allowed two earned runs on six hits in 3 ⅓ innings for the Gwinnett Stripers as he made his second rehab start of 2022 on Sunday.

Soroka, a former MLB All-Star who began his long-awaited rehab assignment Tuesday with High-A Rome by throwing 45 pitches (35 strikes) over four scoreless innings, tossed 58 pitches (39 strikes) Sunday in a Triple-A game against visiting Memphis.

Soroka did not have any strikeouts and walked one Sunday for the Stripers, who held off a late rally to win 8-6 at Coolray Field.

The 25-year-old pitcher is continuing his comeback from several Achilles injuries. The Braves announced June 26, 2021, that Soroka re-tore his right Achilles and would require another surgery. Soroka was forced back to square one after undergoing his third Achilles surgery in a year.

Hendrik Clementina smashed a grand slam to back up Soroka’s start, and Hernan Perez collected four hits and three RBIs for the Stripers (58-59).

