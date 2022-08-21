Pitcher Mike Soroka continues comeback with Triple-A Gwinnett

Soroka, a former MLB All-Star who began his long-awaited rehab assignment Tuesday with High-A Rome by throwing 45 pitches (35 strikes) over four scoreless innings, tossed 58 pitches (39 strikes) Sunday in a Triple-A game against visiting Memphis.

Soroka did not have any strikeouts and walked one Sunday for the Stripers, who held off a late rally to win 8-6 at Coolray Field.