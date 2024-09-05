Ahead of AMS race, Chase Elliott to throw out first pitch for Braves

Elliott, coming off the injured list as far as baseball is concerned, may need significant warm-up following surgery for a torn labrum in his right shoulder following the 2023 season.

“I’ll be honest with you, I have not thrown anything like a baseball since I had my shoulder worked on over the winter,” Elliott said. “I might need to go warm out with those guys before the game to make sure I can get it to home plate. But I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be fun. I’ve never done that, but I appreciate them having me. I think it will be a cool experience for me that I’ll always remember.”

So, will he throw off the mound?

“If I’m gonna fail, I’m gonna fail from the mound,” Elliott said. “We’re not going to cut it short.”

Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, is one of 16 drivers in the NASCAR playoffs with the first race of the postseason at AMS this weekend.

For NASCAR Night, the Battery and Truist Park will have pregame activities, photo opportunities and NASCAR cars, trophies and some appearances by drivers. The Braves Clubhouse Store will also have NASCAR co-branded caps and apparel.

- Steve Hummer contributed to this report.