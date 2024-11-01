A rundown of the decisions the Braves must make by Monday

The good news for Braves fans who are waiting for more to occur: You will not need to wait long.

By the end of business Monday, the Braves must decide on contract options and qualifying offers.

Here’s a quick look at what must be done by Monday.

Contract options

The Braves must decide on Marcell Ozuna, Travis d’Arnaud, Aaron Bummer and Luke Jackson. All have team options, which means the Braves decide whether to exercise their option.

On an end-of-season Zoom call, Anthopoulos said Ozuna ($16 million), d’Arnaud ($8 million) and Bummer ($7.25 million) have put themselves in a good position to have their options exercised – though Anthopoulos didn’t guarantee that. The Braves almost certainly will decline Jackson’s $7 million option.

Ozuna was the Braves’ best hitter this season. He always seemed like a lock to return, but any doubt was erased when the Braves traded Soler. Primarily a designated hitter now, Soler didn’t have a clear role with the Braves because Ozuna is expected to be their full-time designated hitter.

Qualifying offer

The qualifying offer is a one-year contract worth $21.05 million for 2025.

The Braves almost certainly will extend the qualifying offer to starting pitcher Max Fried, who is a free agent. If he were to accept it, he would make $21.05 million in 2025.

But Fried will not accept it, as he can make more money on the open market – whether with the Braves or someone else.

If Fried doesn’t accept the qualifying offer and signs elsewhere, the Braves receive a compensatory draft pick for the 2025 MLB draft.

Relief pitcher A.J. Minter, another free agent, isn’t a true candidate for a qualifying offer because the salary would be far above what he’ll make next season.

The deadline for the Braves to extend the qualifying offer to Fried is 5 p.m. Monday.

Anthopoulos and other top decision-makers will be in San Antonio from Monday to Thursday for the annual General Managers meetings.