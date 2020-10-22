Braves’ Freddie Freeman wins Players Choice award as top player in MLB

Freeman hit .341/.462/.640 with 13 homers, 53 RBIs and 51 runs scored while playing in every game of the 60-contest slate. He led MLB with 23 doubles and ranked second with a 3.4 fWAR. He led a historically potent Braves offense that guided the franchise to its third consecutive NL East title. He achieved such despite missing most of the preseason summer camp while batting COVID-19.

The 31-year-old overcame the setback to assemble the best season of his career. The players voted Freeman over Jose Abreu of the White Sox and Shane Bieber of the Indians for the Player of the Year award. His peers voted him NL Outstanding Player over Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and Nationals outfielder Juan Soto.