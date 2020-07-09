Braves announce 2021 schedule

The Braves’ 162-game season opens at Philadelphia on April 1, the fourth time in five years the Braves will open on the road. It begins a six-game trip in Philadelphia and Washington before the Braves’ home opener April 9 against the Phillies.

Like 2020, the Braves’ interleague opponents will come from the American League East. They face the Red Sox in a pair of two-game series, home (June 15-16) and away (May 25-26). They’ll also face the Yankees at home (April 20-21) and away (Aug. 23-24).