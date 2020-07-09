Braves announce 2021 schedule

Days after releasing the revised 2020 60-game schedule, MLB announced the 2021 regular-season schedule Thursday.
The Braves’ 162-game season opens at Philadelphia on April 1, the fourth time in five years the Braves will open on the road. It begins a six-game trip in Philadelphia and Washington before the Braves’ home opener April 9 against the Phillies.
Like 2020, the Braves’ interleague opponents will come from the American League East. They face the Red Sox in a pair of two-game series, home (June 15-16) and away (May 25-26). They’ll also face the Yankees at home (April 20-21) and away (Aug. 23-24).
The Braves travel to Toronto on April 30-May 2. They play at the Orioles on Aug. 20-22 and host the Rays on July 16-18.
Fifteen of the Braves’ final 25 games will be at home. However, the team’s final five road series are against National League West teams. The Braves have a trip to Los Angeles and Colorado on Aug. 30-Sept. 5. Their final trip is a 10-gamer in San Francisco, Arizona and San Diego (Sept. 17-26).
Both scheduled three-city trips are in the season’s second half: The Braves go to Washington, Miami and Baltimore on Aug. 13-22.
Truist Park will host the 2021 All-Star game July 13. The All-Star break runs from July 12-15. It will be the first time the Braves hosted All-Star week since 2000 and third time since 1972, the Braves’ first time hosting in Atlanta.
The Braves end the season with a six-game homestand against the Phillies and Mets on Sept. 28-Oct. 3.
2021 BRAVES SCHEDULE
- Thurs., April 1, at Philadelphia
- Fri., April 2, OPEN DATE
- Sat., April 3, at Philadelphia
- Sun., April 4, at Philadelphia
- Mon., April 5, at Washington
- Tues., April 6, at Washington
- Wed., April 7, at Washington
- Thurs., April 8, OPEN DATE
- Fri., April 9, vs. Philadelphia
- Sat., April 10, vs. Philadelphia
- Sun., April 11, vs. Philadelphia
- Mon., April 12, vs. Miami
- Tues., April 13, vs. Miami
- Wed., April 14, vs. Miami
- Thurs., April 15, vs. Miami
- Fri., April 16, at Chi Cubs
- Sat., April 17, at Cubs
- Sun., April 18, at Cubs
- Mon., April 19, OPEN DATE
- Tues., April 20, at N.Y. Yankees
- Wed., April 21, at N.Y. Yankees
- Thurs., April 22, OPEN DATE
- Fri., April 23, vs. Arizona
- Sat., April 24, vs. Arizona
- Sun., April 25, vs. Arizona
- Mon., April 26, vs. Cubs
- Tues., April 27, vs. Cubs
- Wed., April 28, vs. Cubs
- Thurs., April 29, vs. Cubs
- Fri., April 30, at Toronto
- Sat., May 1, at Toronto
- Sun., May 2, at Toronto
- Mon., May 3, OPEN DATE
- Tues., May 4, at Washington
- Wed., May 5, at Washington
- Thurs., May 6, at Washington
- Fri., May 7, vs. Philadelphia
- Sat., May 8, vs. Philadelphia
- Sun., May 9, vs. Philadelphia
- Mon., May 10, OPEN DATE
- Tues., May 11, vs. Toronto
- Wed., May 12, vs. Toronto
- Thurs., May 13, vs. Toronto
- Fri., May 14, at Milwaukee
- Sat., May 15, at Milwaukee
- Sun., May 16, at Milwaukee
- Mon., May 17, vs. N.Y. Mets
- Tues., May 18, vs. N.Y. Mets
- Wed., May 19, vs. N.Y. Mets
- Thurs., May 20, vs. Pittsburgh
- Fri., May 21, vs. Pittsburgh
- Sat., May 22, vs. Pittsburgh
- Sun., May 23, vs. Pittsburgh
- Mon., May 24, OPEN DATE
- Tues., May 25, at Boston
- Wed., May 26, at Boston
- Thurs., May 27, OPEN DATE
- Fri., May 28, at N.Y. Mets
- Sat., May 29, at N.Y. Mets
- Sun., May 30, at N.Y. Mets
- Mon., May 31, vs. Washington
- Tues., June 1, vs. Washington
- Wed., June 2, vs. Washington
- Thurs., June 3, vs. Washington
- Fri., June 4, vs. L.A. Dodgers
- Sat., June 5, vs. L.A. Dodgers
- Sun., June 6, vs. L.A. Dodgers
- Mon., June 7, OPEN DATE
- Tues., June 8, at Philadelphia
- Wed., June 9, at Philadelphia
- Thurs., June 10, at Philadelphia
- Fri., June 11, at Miami
- Sat., June 12, at Miami
- Sun., June 13, at Miami
- Mon., June 14, OPEN DATE
- Tues., June 15, vs. Boston
- Wed., June 16, vs. Boston
- Thurs., June 17, vs. St. Louis
- Fri., June 18, vs. St. Louis
- Sat., June 19, vs. St. Louis
- Sun., June 20, vs. St. Louis
- Mon., June 21, at N.Y. Mets
- Tues., June 22, at N.Y. Mets
- Wed., June 23, at N.Y. Mets
- Thurs., June 24, at Cincinnati
- Fri., June 25, at Cincinnati
- Sat., June 26, at Cincinnati
- Sun., June 27, at Cincinnati
- Mon., June 28, OPEN DATE
- Tues., June 29, vs. N.Y. Mets
- Wed., June 30, vs. N.Y. Mets
- Thurs., July 1, vs. N.Y. Mets
- Fri., July 2, vs. Miami
- Sat., July 3, vs. Miami
- Sun., July 4, vs. Miami
- Mon., July 5, at Pittsburgh
- Tues., July 6, at Pittsburgh
- Wed., July 7, at Pittsburgh
- Thurs., July 8, OPEN DATE
- Fri., July 9, at Miami
- Sat., July 10, at Miami
- Sun., July 11, at Miami
- Mon., July 12, OPEN DATE
- Tues., July 13, MLB All-Star game
- Wed., July 14, OPEN DATE
- Thurs., July 15, OPEN DATE
- Fri., July 16, vs. Tampa Bay
- Sat., July 17, vs. Tampa Bay
- Sun., July 18, vs. Tampa Bay
- Mon., July 19, vs. San Diego
- Tues., July 20, vs. San Diego
- Wed., July 21, vs. San Diego
- Thurs., July 22, at Philadelphia
- Fri., July 23, at Philadelphia
- Sat., July 24, at Philadelphia
- Sun., July 25, at Philadelphia
- Mon., July 26, at N.Y. Mets
- Tues., July 27, at N.Y. Mets
- Wed., July 28, at N.Y. Mets
- Thurs., July 29, at N.Y. Mets
- Fri., July 30, vs. Milwaukee
- Sat., July 31, vs. Milwaukee
- Sun., Aug. 1, vs. Milwaukee
- Mon., Aug. 2, OPEN DATE
- Tues., Aug. 3, at St. Louis
- Wed., Aug. 4, at St. Louis
- Thurs., Aug. 5, at St. Louis
- Fri., Aug. 6, vs. Washington
- Sat., Aug. 7, vs. Washington
- Sun., Aug. 8, vs. Washington
- Mon., Aug. 9, OPEN DATE
- Tues., Aug. 10, vs. Cincinnati
- Wed., Aug. 11, vs. Cincinnati
- Thurs., Aug. 12, vs. Cincinnati
- Fri., Aug. 13, at Washington
- Sat., Aug. 14, at Washington
- Sun., Aug. 15, at Washington
- Mon., Aug. 16, at Miami
- Tues., Aug. 17, at Miami
- Wed., Aug. 18, at Miami
- Thurs., Aug. 19, OPEN DATE
- Fri., Aug. 20, at Baltimore
- Sat., Aug. 21, at Baltimore
- Sun., Aug. 22, at Baltimore
- Mon., Aug. 23, vs. N.Y. Yankees
- Tues., Aug. 24, vs. N.Y. Yankees
- Wed., Aug. 25, OPEN DATE
- Thurs., Aug. 26, OPEN DATE
- Fri., Aug. 27, vs. San Francisco
- Sat., Aug. 28, vs. San Francisco
- Sun., Aug. 29, vs. San Francisco
- Mon., Aug. 30, at L.A. Dodgers
- Tues., Aug. 31, at L.A. Dodgers
- Wed., Sept. 1, at L.A. Dodgers
- Thurs., Sept. 2, at Colorado
- Fri., Sept. 3, at Colorado
- Sat., Sept. 4, at Colorado
- Sun., Sept. 5, at Colorado
- Mon., Sept. 6, OPEN DATE
- Tues., Sept. 7, vs. Washington
- Wed., Sept. 8, vs. Washington
- Thurs., Sept. 9, vs. Washington
- Fri., Sept. 10, vs. Miami
- Sat., Sept. 11, vs. Miami
- Sun., Sept. 12, vs. Miami
- Mon., Sept. 13, OPEN DATE
- Tues., Sept. 14, vs. Colorado
- Wed., Sept. 15, vs. Colorado
- Thurs., Sept. 16, vs. Colorado
- Fri., Sept. 17, at San Francisco
- Sat., Sept. 18, at San Francisco
- Sun., Sept. 19, at San Francisco
- Mon., Sept. 20, at Arizona
- Tues., Sept. 21, at Arizona
- Wed., Sept. 22, at Arizona
- Thurs., Sept. 23, at Arizona
- Fri., Sept. 24, at San Diego
- Sat., Sept. 25, at San Diego
- Sun., Sept. 26, at San Diego
- Mon., Sept. 27, OPEN DATE
- Tues., Sept. 28, vs. Philadelphia
- Wed., Sept. 29, vs. Philadelphia
- Thurs., Sept. 30, vs. Philadelphia
- Fri., Oct. 1, vs. N.Y. Mets
- Sat., Oct. 2, vs. N.Y. Mets
- Sun., Oct. 3, vs. N.Y. Mets