Braves announce 2021 schedule

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves | July 9, 2020
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Days after releasing the revised 2020 60-game schedule, MLB announced the 2021 regular-season schedule Thursday.

The Braves’ 162-game season opens at Philadelphia on April 1, the fourth time in five years the Braves will open on the road. It begins a six-game trip in Philadelphia and Washington before the Braves’ home opener April 9 against the Phillies.

Like 2020, the Braves’ interleague opponents will come from the American League East. They face the Red Sox in a pair of two-game series, home (June 15-16) and away (May 25-26). They’ll also face the Yankees at home (April 20-21) and away (Aug. 23-24).

The Braves travel to Toronto on April 30-May 2. They play at the Orioles on Aug. 20-22 and host the Rays on July 16-18.

Fifteen of the Braves’ final 25 games will be at home. However, the team’s final five road series are against National League West teams. The Braves have a trip to Los Angeles and Colorado on Aug. 30-Sept. 5. Their final trip is a 10-gamer in San Francisco, Arizona and San Diego (Sept. 17-26).

Both scheduled three-city trips are in the season’s second half: The Braves go to Washington, Miami and Baltimore on Aug. 13-22.

Truist Park will host the 2021 All-Star game July 13. The All-Star break runs from July 12-15. It will be the first time the Braves hosted All-Star week since 2000 and third time since 1972, the Braves’ first time hosting in Atlanta.

The Braves end the season with a six-game homestand against the Phillies and Mets on Sept. 28-Oct. 3.

2021 BRAVES SCHEDULE

  • Thurs., April 1, at Philadelphia
  • Fri., April 2, OPEN DATE
  • Sat., April 3, at Philadelphia
  • Sun., April 4, at Philadelphia
  • Mon., April 5, at Washington
  • Tues., April 6, at Washington
  • Wed., April 7, at Washington
  • Thurs., April 8, OPEN DATE
  • Fri., April 9, vs. Philadelphia
  • Sat., April 10, vs. Philadelphia
  • Sun., April 11, vs. Philadelphia
  • Mon., April 12, vs. Miami
  • Tues., April 13, vs. Miami
  • Wed., April 14, vs. Miami
  • Thurs., April 15, vs. Miami
  • Fri., April 16, at Chi Cubs
  • Sat., April 17, at Cubs
  • Sun., April 18, at Cubs
  • Mon., April 19, OPEN DATE
  • Tues., April 20, at N.Y. Yankees
  • Wed., April 21, at N.Y. Yankees
  • Thurs., April 22, OPEN DATE
  • Fri., April 23, vs. Arizona
  • Sat., April 24, vs. Arizona
  • Sun., April 25, vs. Arizona
  • Mon., April 26, vs. Cubs
  • Tues., April 27, vs. Cubs
  • Wed., April 28, vs. Cubs
  • Thurs., April 29, vs. Cubs
  • Fri., April 30, at Toronto
  • Sat., May 1, at Toronto
  • Sun., May 2, at Toronto
  • Mon., May 3, OPEN DATE
  • Tues., May 4, at Washington
  • Wed., May 5, at Washington
  • Thurs., May 6, at Washington
  • Fri., May 7, vs. Philadelphia
  • Sat., May 8, vs. Philadelphia
  • Sun., May 9, vs. Philadelphia
  • Mon., May 10, OPEN DATE
  • Tues., May 11, vs. Toronto
  • Wed., May 12, vs. Toronto
  • Thurs., May 13, vs. Toronto
  • Fri., May 14, at Milwaukee
  • Sat., May 15, at Milwaukee
  • Sun., May 16, at Milwaukee
  • Mon., May 17, vs. N.Y. Mets
  • Tues., May 18, vs. N.Y. Mets
  • Wed., May 19, vs. N.Y. Mets
  • Thurs., May 20, vs. Pittsburgh
  • Fri., May 21, vs. Pittsburgh
  • Sat., May 22, vs. Pittsburgh
  • Sun., May 23, vs. Pittsburgh
  • Mon., May 24, OPEN DATE
  • Tues., May 25, at Boston
  • Wed., May 26, at Boston
  • Thurs., May 27, OPEN DATE
  • Fri., May 28, at N.Y. Mets
  • Sat., May 29, at N.Y. Mets
  • Sun., May 30, at N.Y. Mets
  • Mon., May 31, vs. Washington
  • Tues., June 1, vs. Washington
  • Wed., June 2, vs. Washington
  • Thurs., June 3, vs. Washington
  • Fri., June 4, vs. L.A. Dodgers
  • Sat., June 5, vs. L.A. Dodgers
  • Sun., June 6, vs. L.A. Dodgers
  • Mon., June 7, OPEN DATE
  • Tues., June 8, at Philadelphia
  • Wed., June 9, at Philadelphia
  • Thurs., June 10, at Philadelphia
  • Fri., June 11, at Miami
  • Sat., June 12, at Miami
  • Sun., June 13, at Miami
  • Mon., June 14, OPEN DATE
  • Tues., June 15, vs. Boston
  • Wed., June 16, vs. Boston
  • Thurs., June 17, vs. St. Louis
  • Fri., June 18, vs. St. Louis
  • Sat., June 19, vs. St. Louis
  • Sun., June 20, vs. St. Louis
  • Mon., June 21, at N.Y. Mets
  • Tues., June 22, at N.Y. Mets
  • Wed., June 23, at N.Y. Mets
  • Thurs., June 24, at Cincinnati
  • Fri., June 25, at Cincinnati
  • Sat., June 26, at Cincinnati
  • Sun., June 27, at Cincinnati
  • Mon., June 28, OPEN DATE
  • Tues., June 29, vs. N.Y. Mets
  • Wed., June 30, vs. N.Y. Mets
  • Thurs., July 1, vs. N.Y. Mets
  • Fri., July 2, vs. Miami
  • Sat., July 3, vs. Miami
  • Sun., July 4, vs. Miami
  • Mon., July 5, at Pittsburgh
  • Tues., July 6, at Pittsburgh
  • Wed., July 7, at Pittsburgh
  • Thurs., July 8, OPEN DATE
  • Fri., July 9, at Miami
  • Sat., July 10, at Miami
  • Sun., July 11, at Miami
  • Mon., July 12, OPEN DATE
  • Tues., July 13, MLB All-Star game
  • Wed., July 14, OPEN DATE
  • Thurs., July 15, OPEN DATE
  • Fri., July 16, vs. Tampa Bay
  • Sat., July 17, vs. Tampa Bay
  • Sun., July 18, vs. Tampa Bay
  • Mon., July 19, vs. San Diego
  • Tues., July 20, vs. San Diego
  • Wed., July 21, vs. San Diego
  • Thurs., July 22, at Philadelphia
  • Fri., July 23, at Philadelphia
  • Sat., July 24, at Philadelphia
  • Sun., July 25, at Philadelphia
  • Mon., July 26, at N.Y. Mets
  • Tues., July 27, at N.Y. Mets
  • Wed., July 28, at N.Y. Mets
  • Thurs., July 29, at N.Y. Mets
  • Fri., July 30, vs. Milwaukee
  • Sat., July 31, vs. Milwaukee
  • Sun., Aug. 1, vs. Milwaukee
  • Mon., Aug. 2, OPEN DATE
  • Tues., Aug. 3, at St. Louis
  • Wed., Aug. 4, at St. Louis
  • Thurs., Aug. 5, at St. Louis
  • Fri., Aug. 6, vs. Washington
  • Sat., Aug. 7, vs. Washington
  • Sun., Aug. 8, vs. Washington
  • Mon., Aug. 9, OPEN DATE
  • Tues., Aug. 10, vs. Cincinnati
  • Wed., Aug. 11, vs. Cincinnati
  • Thurs., Aug. 12, vs. Cincinnati
  • Fri., Aug. 13, at Washington
  • Sat., Aug. 14, at Washington
  • Sun., Aug. 15, at Washington
  • Mon., Aug. 16, at Miami
  • Tues., Aug. 17, at Miami
  • Wed., Aug. 18, at Miami
  • Thurs., Aug. 19, OPEN DATE
  • Fri., Aug. 20, at Baltimore
  • Sat., Aug. 21, at Baltimore
  • Sun., Aug. 22, at Baltimore
  • Mon., Aug. 23, vs. N.Y. Yankees
  • Tues., Aug. 24, vs. N.Y. Yankees
  • Wed., Aug. 25, OPEN DATE
  • Thurs., Aug. 26, OPEN DATE
  • Fri., Aug. 27, vs. San Francisco
  • Sat., Aug. 28, vs. San Francisco
  • Sun., Aug. 29, vs. San Francisco
  • Mon., Aug. 30, at L.A. Dodgers
  • Tues., Aug. 31, at L.A. Dodgers
  • Wed., Sept. 1, at L.A. Dodgers
  • Thurs., Sept. 2, at Colorado
  • Fri., Sept. 3, at Colorado
  • Sat., Sept. 4, at Colorado
  • Sun., Sept. 5, at Colorado
  • Mon., Sept. 6, OPEN DATE
  • Tues., Sept. 7, vs. Washington
  • Wed., Sept. 8, vs. Washington
  • Thurs., Sept. 9, vs. Washington
  • Fri., Sept. 10, vs. Miami
  • Sat., Sept. 11, vs. Miami
  • Sun., Sept. 12, vs. Miami
  • Mon., Sept. 13, OPEN DATE
  • Tues., Sept. 14, vs. Colorado
  • Wed., Sept. 15, vs. Colorado
  • Thurs., Sept. 16, vs. Colorado
  • Fri., Sept. 17, at San Francisco
  • Sat., Sept. 18, at San Francisco
  • Sun., Sept. 19, at San Francisco
  • Mon., Sept. 20, at Arizona
  • Tues., Sept. 21, at Arizona
  • Wed., Sept. 22, at Arizona
  • Thurs., Sept. 23, at Arizona
  • Fri., Sept. 24, at San Diego
  • Sat., Sept. 25, at San Diego
  • Sun., Sept. 26, at San Diego
  • Mon., Sept. 27, OPEN DATE
  • Tues., Sept. 28, vs. Philadelphia
  • Wed., Sept. 29, vs. Philadelphia
  • Thurs., Sept. 30, vs. Philadelphia
  • Fri., Oct. 1, vs. N.Y. Mets
  • Sat., Oct. 2, vs. N.Y. Mets
  • Sun., Oct. 3, vs. N.Y. Mets

