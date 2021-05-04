6 top Braves prospects start minor league season in Gwinnett

Outfielder Drew Waters and pitchers Kyle Muller, Tucker Davidson, Jasseel De La Cruz, Daysbel Hernandez and Thomas Burrows are listed among Braves’ top 30 prospects. Waters, a switch-hitting phenom drafted out of Etowah High School in the second round in 2017, is ranked 29th on MLB’s list of top 100 prospects.

Gwinnett’s roster is composed of 16 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders and six outfielders: