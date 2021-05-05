Stripers win extra-innings opener in Charlotte

It was the Stripers’ first game since Sept. 7, 2019, and the first under new manager Matt Tuiasosopo.

Almonte’s double to left field scored Travis Demeritte to give the Stripers a 9-8 advantage. Almonte scored from third on a throwing error by Charlotte second baseman Matt Reynolds to make it 10-8. Charlotte tacked on a run in the bottom frame, but stranded the game-tying run at second.