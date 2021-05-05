Stripers win extra-innings opener in Charlotte

Right fielder Abraham Almonte hit the go-ahead RBI double in the 12th inning to bring Gwinnett a season opening win over the Knights at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.
It was the Stripers’ first game since Sept. 7, 2019, and the first under new manager Matt Tuiasosopo.
Almonte’s double to left field scored Travis Demeritte to give the Stripers a 9-8 advantage. Almonte scored from third on a throwing error by Charlotte second baseman Matt Reynolds to make it 10-8. Charlotte tacked on a run in the bottom frame, but stranded the game-tying run at second.
Gwinnett pitcher Kyle Muller made his Triple-A debut, allowing 7 runs off 5 hits in three innings. Five relievers combined to allow two runs on three hits over the final nine innings.
Stripers second baseman Ryan Goins (2-for-5) and designated hitter Demeritte (3-for-6) both homered, accounting for six of Gwinnett’s runs.
Gwinnett is now 8-4 all-time on opening night, and 4-0 when facing Charlotte.