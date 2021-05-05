ajc logo
X

Stripers win extra-innings opener in Charlotte

Yolmer Sanchez connects for a double in the second inning in Gwinnett’s 10-9 victory in the season opener over Charlotte Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights)
Yolmer Sanchez connects for a double in the second inning in Gwinnett’s 10-9 victory in the season opener over Charlotte Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights)

Credit: Charlotte Knights

Credit: Charlotte Knights

Atlanta Braves | 49 minutes ago
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Right fielder Abraham Almonte hit the go-ahead RBI double in the 12th inning to bring Gwinnett a season opening win over the Knights at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.

ExploreWhere Braves’ top 15 prospects open their seasons

It was the Stripers’ first game since Sept. 7, 2019, and the first under new manager Matt Tuiasosopo.

Almonte’s double to left field scored Travis Demeritte to give the Stripers a 9-8 advantage. Almonte scored from third on a throwing error by Charlotte second baseman Matt Reynolds to make it 10-8. Charlotte tacked on a run in the bottom frame, but stranded the game-tying run at second.

Gwinnett pitcher Kyle Muller made his Triple-A debut, allowing 7 runs off 5 hits in three innings. Five relievers combined to allow two runs on three hits over the final nine innings.

Stripers second baseman Ryan Goins (2-for-5) and designated hitter Demeritte (3-for-6) both homered, accounting for six of Gwinnett’s runs.

Gwinnett is now 8-4 all-time on opening night, and 4-0 when facing Charlotte.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top