5 free-agent relievers who make sense for Braves

While the team has several potential closers – Will Smith, Chris Martin, A.J. Minter – you can never have too many late-inning relievers, especially when you’re contending. It wouldn’t be surprising if Melancon, who’s popular among teammates and fans, is again anchoring the back of the Braves’ bullpen in 2021.

2 RHP Shane Greene

Greene came aboard via trade the same day as Melancon. He underwhelmed in 2019, leveling out after a dynamic start in Detroit, which earned him All-Star honors. But Greene bounced back in 2020, posting a 2.60 ERA with a 21:9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 28 games.

It doesn’t seem likely the Braves will re-sign both Melancon and Greene, but signing one is realistic (though far from guaranteed). Perhaps it ends up being Greene, who’s capable of handling regular closing duties and, like Melancon, gives the Braves a familiar, proven late-inning option.

3. RHP Archie Bradley

Bradley was non-tendered by the Reds, whose 2020 playoff roster has been ripped apart this winter. Bradley, 28, spent the bulk of his career with Arizona before joining the Reds at the past season’s trade deadline. After a mediocre start in Arizona, he excelled during a brief sample size in Cincinnati, allowing one run (a homer) in 7-2/3 innings spanning six appearances.

Bradley, coincidently, was the pitcher who finally gave up a run in the Braves’ 1-0 win over the Reds in a 13-inning Game 1 of the National League Division Series. He has a solid resume, owning a career 3.91 ERA with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, and likely falls within the team’s price range. He also seems open to the idea.

4/5. RHP Joakim Soria/RHP Yusmeiro Petit

As unexciting as this pair of 36-year-old former A’s pitchers sounds, either pitcher could fit the Braves. Soria has consistently ranked among the better relievers in baseball across his 13-year career. He’s coming off another impressive season, earning a 2.82 ERA with 24 strikeouts against 10 walks in 22 games. Before the shortened campaign, he logged at least 56 innings in each of the past five seasons.

Petit likewise has been a workhorse, leading the American League with 80 appearances in 2019. Last season, he had a 1.66 ERA and held opponents to a .229 average across 26 games. On the downside, his strikeout rate declined and his walk rate jumped in the shortened season.

The Braves could pivot to players such as Soria or Petit - think relatively inexpensive veteran on a one-year contract - if they don’t re-sign one of their own.