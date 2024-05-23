BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: GOP-led Senate panel to question Fulton DA whistleblower

Photos: Braves complete series with Cubs

ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
ajc
1 / 8
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)