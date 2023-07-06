BreakingNews
A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Sports
9 minutes ago
X
The Atlanta Braves are red hot – and so are these posters!

Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Seattle marks a historic moment for the Braves. They’ll have eight players on the National League team – a franchise record.

To help fans savor this accomplishment, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is offering a special section featuring posters of all eight all-stars – Ronald Acuña Jr., Sean Murphy, Orlando Arcia, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder.

Here’s where you can find your keepsake edition:

Sunday’s home delivery

As a way to thank our loyal subscribers, we’re including the special section inside the Sunday newspaper delivered to your home. If you subscribe to our ePaper, you’ll find the special section in Sunday’s edition.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

At retail outlets

The special section will be included in the Sunday newspaper sold at retail outlets throughout metro Atlanta. This includes the early edition of the Sunday newspaper, which is available Saturday morning. If you can’t make it to the store over the weekend, standalone copies of the special section will be available at retail outlets throughout metro Atlanta Monday through Friday, beginning July 10.

At our virtual store

Through a partnership with That’s Great News, these keepsake posters will also be available for purchase at our online store, ajc.com/bravesnews, beginning Sunday. You’ll also find other mementos for you or that special Braves fan in your life.

Follow the Braves in Seattle with the AJC

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will be on site for the festivities and the game. Follow our coverage at ajc.com and our e-Paper starting Sunday. Staff writer Gabriel Burns (@GabeBurnsAJC on Twitter) will have you covered from Seattle, including a live blog during the game.

