New to Braves’ bandwagon? Here’s what you need to know about All-Star game

There are eight Braves playing in the MLB All-Star game this week. Here’s what to know:

When: The 93rd All-Star game will be played at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Where: Seattle; it’s the third time the city has hosted the extravaganza (1979, 2001).

How to watch: The game will air on Fox. The broadcast team is Joe Davis, Braves Hall of Famer John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci and Tom Rinaldi. It also will be available on ESPN Radio with announcers Jon Sciambi and Doug Glanville.

Other events: The Futures game is Sunday afternoon. It showcases top prospects from across baseball in an exhibition. Braves right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach is their representative. The Home Run Derby takes place at 8 p.m. ET Monday. The Braves won’t have a participant this year, but it’s usually a fun event for those who dig the long ball.

The Braves: Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., shortstop Orlando Arcia and catcher Sean Murphy were voted by fans as starters for the National League All-Star team. Acuña was the top vote-getter among all major leaguers. Five other Braves made the All-Star team through peer and coach balloting: first baseman Matt Olson, second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley, and starting pitchers Bryce Elder and Spencer Strider.

How each Brave made it:

*Ronald Acuña Jr.: The betting favorite for NL MVP, Acuña is having the best season of his sensational career. He’s thrilled fans with his power and speed, becoming the face of baseball’s most exciting, dominant team. This will be the fourth time Acuña starts in the All-Star game. He doesn’t turn 26 until December.

*Orlando Arcia: When the Braves let Dansby Swanson leave in free agency, fans wondered who’d take over at shortstop. Arcia has exceeded expectations, giving the Braves a great defender who’s been surprisingly solid at the plate. The team’s belief in Arcia is another testament to president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos and manager Brian Snitker, who’ve overseen the Braves’ latest successful era.

*Sean Murphy: The Braves acquired Murphy from the A’s over the winter. It’s paid off with Murphy, a first-time All-Star, having a career-best campaign. He’s been an invaluable resource for the pitching staff while providing steady defense. He’s also enjoying unprecedented success at the plate.

*Matt Olson: The Parkview High product leads the NL in home runs. He’s adjusted nicely since joining the Braves via trade (with the A’s) before last season. Olson had big shoes to fill, replacing Freddie Freeman, and he’s been up to the task. He also made the All-Star team in 2021 with the A’s. Olson joins Swanson, Brian McCann, Tim Hudson and Jason Heyward as Georgia natives to make the All-Star game as Braves since 2000.

*Ozzie Albies: This will be Albies’ third All-Star appearance. He’s on track to become one of the best power-hitting second basemen in MLB history. Known for his constant smile and enthusiastic play, Albies is beloved by fans.

*Austin Riley: This is Riley’s second All-Star game. The Mississippi native earned his first All-Star nod last summer, when he also signed a 10-year contract that’ll keep him in Atlanta for his career. The Braves had long sought a worthy answer at third base since Chipper Jones’ retirement, and they have one in Riley.

*Bryce Elder: When the Braves opened their season, Elder was in the minor leagues. He didn’t make the club out of spring training yet has been the team’s most consistent starter. He’s been pivotal with key starting pitchers Max Fried and Kyle Wright sidelined by injuries.

*Spencer Strider: After bursting onto the scene last year, Strider has continued dazzling on the mound. His high velocity and notable mustache have made him a quick fan favorite. Strider leads MLB in strikeouts in just his second full season.

Former Braves: There are a handful of former Braves who’ll be in Seattle, too, including three members of the 2021 championship team. Those are Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (2020 NL MVP), Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, Marlins slugger Jorge Soler (2021 World Series MVP), Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen and Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman.

Here to stay: Each Brave that made the All-Star team is under 30 years old and signed for multiple seasons. The Braves, who possess the NL’s best record, appear set for long-term success even after already enjoying a five-year run atop their division and a World Series championship in 2021.